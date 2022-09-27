The Arts for Ukraine group are organising fundraisers and raising ongoing awareness for the war in Ukraine. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland art is going under the hammer in a bid to raise funds and awareness for people who continue to suffer in Ukraine.

A group of artists and activists determined to support humanitarian aid in Ukraine have rallied together to organise an art auction in November and are still looking for people to join their good cause.

Co-organiser Janinka Greenwood said aside from raising money, their auction is aiming to create ongoing care for Ukrainians who are still under Russian occupation.

"The people there matter," Greenwood said.

"The world is a small place. If things turn nasty in Europe, it will be nasty here so we need to care."

Her fellow organiser Alan Palmer was motivated to step into action after several discussions with friends musing how New Zealanders could make a positive contribution.

A month-long exhibition at Creative Northland's Quest art gallery will give art lovers a chance to admire all art pieces that will go up for auction two weeks before and another two weeks after the event.

Galina Karmann, Barbara O'Sullivan, Mike Regan and Quanah Curreen are donating their art to the auction. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Painter Barbara O'Sullivan will donate some of her art because she feels that what is happening in Ukraine is "totally unacceptable".

"I said to Janinka was admiring [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and she told me, they don't need your admiration, they need your support."

We're part of the same world, O'Sullivan said, and therefore need to help each other.

Potter Mike Regan made a vessel with two faces inspired by Greek theatre – the tragedy and the comedy which is what war is about, he said.

"I believe we should support a country that has been illegally invaded. I'm impressed by the Ukrainians' desire for freedom."

Meanwhile, artist Quanah Curreen believes that as a society we can't accept Russia's actions anymore and said the situation in Ukraine was intangible to him.

For Galina Karmann, a Russian artist living in Whangārei, war doesn't belong to the normal thinking of people but is gameplay between politicians that now divides families.

"Everybody needs to open their mind to understand who they are and make their own decision instead of following some politician. We need to stand together."

Karmann had started exploring art museums that had digitalised their exhibitions during the pandemic which eventually transcended into her creating her own pieces.

Under their name Arts for Ukraine, the group have already raised $1000 and transferred it to the United 24 bank account set up by the Ukrainian government to support humanitarian aid.

All proceeds from the upcoming auction will also go to the United 24 account.

The live auction will be held on November 12 at the Discovery Settlers Hotel Whangārei at noon. A $30 entry ticket will give bidders access to the action, nibbles for lunch and a glass of wine.

Ray White's James Alexander, an auctioneer of 12 years, will lead the event.

Artists willing to donate their work towards the auction can contact Janinka Greenwood on 027 436 2052 or email Alan Palmer at alanpalmer555@gmail.com.

More information is available on facebook.com/WhangareiArts4Ukraine.