Waipū Cove Surf Lifesaving Club making a splash with better beach accessibility for people with disabilities

Waipū volunteer surf lifeguards are delighted with the purchase of two new Beachwheels that will help people of all abilities enjoy the water this summer. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Waipū lifeguards are breaking down the barriers disabled beachgoers face with the purchase of two sand-friendly and waterproof wheelchairs.

Sport Northland's Tu Manawa Active Aotearoa fund covered the cost of the new Beachwheels New Zealand chairs.

The idea stemmed from a club member who wanted to see more 'all ability' initiatives when asked about their vision for the season ahead in a member survey.

Club captain Kath Manning said the chairs – one for children and the other adults – were available during patrol hours and could be booked via Camp Waipū Cove.

She said the camp worked alongside Waipū Cove Reserve Board to install concrete paths that enabled access from the surf club to the beach.

The Bream Bay Sports Trust had also provided some funding to support the inclusive initiative and to train lifeguards.