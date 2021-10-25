Northland surf lifesaving season off to a slow start as rain hampers would-be beachgoers

Presley and Brooklyn, from Whangārei, keep up their Labour weekend tradition with a trip and a swim at Ruakākā beach regardless of the weather. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The start of the surf lifesaving season for Northland guards started with a sodden start rather than a bang as foul weather kept the beaches quiet.

Waipū Cove club captain Kath Manning said stormy conditions saw the beach closed on Saturday and Sunday with observational patrols carried out instead.

"It was too rough and dangerous," Manning said.

Waipū volunteer surf lifeguards Emily Stolwerk (patrol captain) and Georgia McKay set up the flags on Monday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

However, beachgoers weren't missing out as they opted to stay indoors – obvious as the surf club's headcount peaked at five.

Although, finer weather on Monday saw more people head outside to enjoy the sunshine in a bid to shake off any cabin fever.

Manning said despite the sluggish start, they still expected a busy summer ahead in Waipū but not quite to the extent of previous seasons.

"I think it will be quieter because we won't have Auckland visitors but if the camp [Waipū Cove] fills up their sites then we'll have a lot of beachgoers, I'm sure."

An operational safety plan was in place so Northern Region lifeguards were still able to operate throughout the season regardless of whether they were in alert level 2 or 3, she said.

While the beach stayed open at neighbouring town Ruakākā, volunteer lifeguards reported the same quiet conditions.

Patrol captain Dana Thomas said the lack of beach weather saw a slow start to the season but lifeguards filled the time training on the jetski and IRB.

"The only ones in the water yesterday [Sunday] were us," Thomas said.

Ruakākā lifeguards Connor Guest, Ellie Brock and Jess Andrews work on their patient pick-ups for jetski rescues. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Despite a lack of beach users, the club was bustling with a large number of people of all ages signing up as future lifeguards or to take part in Junior Surf.

The booming response to their open day was welcomed as Thomas said they expected a "pretty busy" summer – depending on when Aucklanders were able to visit Northland again.

Two keen swimmers were youngsters Brooklyn and Presley who enjoyed the warm Ruakākā surf for two hours straight on Monday, while mum Kelsie Bickerton and grandmother Barbara Bickerton looked on.

Visiting Ruakākā beach was a Labour weekend tradition for the Whangārei family, who made the most of Monday's sunshine.

"This is our favourite beach and we were getting here today regardless of the weather," Barbara said.

"It's definitely one of the more quieter Labour weekends we've seen here. Covid has kept everyone away and the weather's locked everyone in the house for two days."