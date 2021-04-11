Photos: Ruakākā Beach hosts Surf Rescue New Zealand IRB Championships

A mass of IRBs on Ruakākā Beach for the BP Surf Rescue New Zealand IRB Championships on Saturday.

A crew from Waipū Cove battles the elements at Ruakākā.

Waipū Cove's Jake McClure runs to the beach.

A crew from Sunset Beach makes it back to the beach.

Kael Mead and James Donovan from Bethells Beach at Ruakākā Beach on Saturday.

Jess Wilson and Duncan New take shelter on Ruakākā Beach during the event.

Rough seas from Saturday's wild weather were followed by more settled conditions yesterday for the BP Surf Rescue New Zealand IRB Championships held at Ruakākā Beach.

Competitive IRB (inflatable rescue boat) racing reached new heights with more than 300 surf lifeguards comprising 97 crews from 25 surf lifesaving clubs nationwide hitting the water at the championships.

The event was the final major competition in the surf lifesaving sport season.

Clubs attending were: Bethells Beach SLSP; Brighton SLSC; East End SLSC; Kariaotahi SLSC; Lyall Bay SLSC; Mairangi Bay SLSC; Mt Maunganui LS; New Plymouth Old Boys SLSC; Omanu SLSC; Opunake SLSC; Paekakariki SL; Pauanui SLSC; Red Beach SLSC; South Brighton SLSC; St Clair SLSC; St Kilda SLSC; Sumner SLSC; Sunset Beach LS; Taylors Mistake SLSC; Waihi Beach LS; Waikanae SLSC; Waimarama SLSC; Waipū Cove SLSC; Warrington SLSC; Westshore SLSC.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to capture all the action.

