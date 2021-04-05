Four days of fun on Northland beaches as people flock to the region

Friends Jordyn Scholten and Katie Harris, both 19 from Auckland, were among the last lot of beachgoers to leave Ruakākā Beach. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Friends Jordyn Scholten and Katie Harris, both 19 from Auckland, were among the last lot of beachgoers to leave Ruakākā Beach. Photo / Michael Cunningham

After a hectic first three days of the Easter long weekend, beaches around Northland began emptying yesterday amid overcast conditions and the long drive back home for visitors.

Ruakākā Beach was almost empty by lunch hour while campers at nearby holiday parks began packing up and leaving before traffic heading south started building up.

Police were keeping a close eye on traffic flow, particularly around holiday hotspots, as the long weekend drew to a close.

Weekday patrols by surf lifeguards at Northland's patrolled beaches finished in February after the paid lifeguard season ended.

However, weekend patrols with volunteer lifeguards continued until Easter at Ruakākā, Waipū Cove, Mangawhai Heads, Ocean Beach, Whangārei Heads and Ahipara beaches.

The 2021/22 Surf Lifesaving Season starts again on Labour Weekend, in October.