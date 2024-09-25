In order keep active Motu will face Australia’s top world title contender, Shannon “Shotgun” O’Connell, in Sydney on October 4 at The Star Casino. This bout, organised on short notice, will be contested at a catchweight of 56.85kg due to the shortened timeframe, which prevents Motu from making her usual Super Bantamweight limit of 55.3kg.

The fight will take place on the undercard of stablemate, Andrei Mikhailovich’s, middleweight world title showdown against Kazakhstan’s Janibek Alimkhanuly, making the night one of the biggest boxing events in Australasia. Both Motu and Mikhailovich will showcase New Zealand’s top talent on a global stage, and the event will be available to fans via PPV on Sky TV on Friday night.

Motu, who remains focused on her ultimate goal of becoming a unified world champion, expressed her frustration but optimism.

’’I’m gutted that Scotney has pulled out, but this only gives me more time to improve while she works through whatever is going on for her. She can delay the inevitable, but I’m still coming to take those belts off her and bring them home to New Zealand,’’ she said.

’’I’m so grateful and excited that my team and No Limit could organise this last-minute fight against Shannon O’Connell. She’s a legend in her own right, and I’m thankful she agreed to it. But at the same time, I’m going to make her regret that decision. I’m going to remind the world why I’m the number one contender for the belts.’’

Mea, Andrei and her team, led by coach Isaac Peach, will travel to Brisbane on Friday for a pre-scheduled sparring camp, before heading straight to Sydney on October 1 to finalise preparations for the fight.

‘’Honestly, this boxing world is like a movie. It’s a rollercoaster, all the things that happen behind the scenes. But we are ready, we’re always ready, and we’re going to show what Kiwis can do on a global stage,’’ Peach said.

Motu retained her IBO super-bantamweight world title in Whangārei last December, in a brutal victory over Indian challenger Chandni Mehra.

In March she won a dominant second-round stoppage victory over 20-year-old Thai Noppaket Srisawas in Auckland and vowed to head overseas to defend her crown and take on some of the biggest names in the sport with the aim of becoming an undisputed world champ.

After the March bout, Motu sent a stern warning to her fellow female fighters - including IBF and WBO super bantamweight champion, Scotney.

‘’I’m coming Ellie Scott, you better watch it, you ain’t seen this Māori girl,’’ Motu said after the win.

In 2022, Motu became the first, and still only, NZ woman to win titles in three weights, and is determined to be the country’s first undisputed world champ.

‘’It takes me to the world, and I’m coming to collect all those damn belts, I’ll show you what I’m made of,’’ Motu told the Northland Age after that March fight.

She credited her coach and Peach Boxing for her sensational rise.

‘’They have invested in me so much, this is why I’m the champion. It means so much, I have the courage because of you, I want to show the world how bloody great New Zealand is,’’ Motu said.



