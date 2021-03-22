Eight surf clubs take part in IRB Championship at Ruakākā

Waipū lifeguards, driver Emily Stolwerk and Georgia McKay get some air at the Surf Life Saving Northern Region IRB Championship at Ruakākā Beach on Saturday.

Thirty-three teams from eight clubs descended on Ruakākā Beach on Saturday for the Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) IRB Championship.

SLSNR event coordinator Donal Dray-Hogg said waves of 1-1.5 metres made the conditions challenging for the crews, who took part in single rescue; team rescue; tube rescue and assembly competitions.

Dray-Hogg said the messy conditions meant the crews had to concentrate more on their driving abilities than speed.

She said the event also served as a good warm up for the Surf Life Saving NZ IRB National Champs, which will be held at Ruakākā on April 10-11.

IRB teams from Waipū Cove; Sunset Beach; Kariaotahi; Mairangi Bay; Bethells Beach; Waihi Beach; Red Beach and United North Piha took part on Saturday.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to capture some of the action too.

Waipū lifeguard Emily Stolwerk races to the finish.

Red Beach lifeguards, driver Jonah Cleminson and at front of boat, Harry Mellor at

Ruakākā Beach.

Waipū lifeguards, driver Alyssa Flannigan and Grace Kemp compete in the Surf Life Saving Northern Region IRB Championship at Ruakākā Beach.

Waipū lifeguards, Grace Kemp, patient Ruby Yoeman and driver Alyssa Flannigan in action.



Waipū lifeguards Georgia McKay, patient Zara Jacobson and driver Emily Stolwerk.

