Northland news in brief: Stay safe at the beach; and man in court charged with shooting at police

Surf Lifeguards will be patrolling some Northland surf beaches this weekend and are urging beachgoers to follow the "beach basics" on the coast.

Surf Lifeguards are encouraging Kiwis to familiarise themselves with "beach basics" before heading to the Northland coast this long weekend. Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) chief executive Paul Dalton said while Surf Lifeguards are trained to conduct rescues, prevention is the most important tool when it comes to saving lives. "There are some key things that all of us should keep in mind when we visit the beach, even if it's your favourite local spot," Dalton said. These are: Choose a lifeguard-patrolled beach and swim between the red and yellow flags; if caught in a rip, remember the 3Rs: Relax and float; Raise your hand to signal for help; Ride the rip until it stops and you can swim back to shore or help arrives; Ask a Surf Lifeguard for advice, as beach conditions change; Keep a very close eye on young children in or near the water and keep them within arm's reach at all times; Know your limits; Never swim or surf alone; If in doubt, stay out of the water; When fishing from rocks, never turn your back to the sea and always wear a lifejacket; If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for the Police. They have a direct line to Surf Lifeguards and Be sun smart. Patrolled beaches in Northland are Ocean Beach at Whangārei Heads, Waipū Cove, Ruakākā, Mangawhai Heads, Baylys Beach and Ahipara.

Shooting accused in court

A third man accused of shooting at a police officer on Puketona Rd last year has appeared in the Kaikohe District Court. Cliff Wharerau appeared by audiovisual link on February 2 charged with kidnapping, using a firearm against police, aggravated robbery using a firearm, participating in an organised criminal group, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of arson. He was remanded in custody and is due back, also by audiovisual link, on April 7. Rapana Heretini and Alexander Coe have already appeared in court on identical charges relating to the same series of incidents at Puketona, Waipapa and Ōkaihau on October 26-27.

Football CEO appointed

Northern Region Football has appointed of Laura Menzies as chief executive officer to look after the game in Northland and Auckland. With more than 20 years of experience in sport management roles across the UK and New Zealand, Menzies joins NRF from Sport New Zealand where she spent five years delivering the government's Women and Girls in Sport and Active Recreation Strategy and National Disability plan. She has been appointed as the first CEO of the newly-formed Northern Region Football, an entity consisting of two football federations (Northern Football Federation & Auckland Football Federation) coming together to deliver football across the regions of Northland and Auckland.

Sports bodies in education push

NorthTec, Sport Northland, Creative Northland and NorthChamber have committed to continue collaborating with each other to support tertiary and vocational education in Te Tai Tokerau. Senior staff from each organisation signed a series of Statements of Shared Objectives at NorthTec's City Centre Hub on Wednesday, February 3. The formal agreements were originally signed three years ago and have now been extended and updated to reflect the current situation. As part of the New Zealand Tertiary Education Strategy, the shared objectives set forth renewed aspirations for employer-aligned activity and greater community engagement.

Caravan blaze doused

Emergency services raced to extinguish a caravan engulfed in flames at a Northland beach settlement popular with holidaymakers. Cavalli Rural Fire chief Peter Cullen said there were no occupants inside the caravan when it caught light in Matauri Bay on February 3 around 8pm. Kaeo Volunteer Fire Brigade assisted Cavalli to extinguish the fire within an hour. Cullen said fire services did not know how the blaze started. A Fire and Emergency spokesperson advised people to ensure there are working smoke alarms in baches and caravans. Every caravan should be fitted with a long-life photoelectric smoke alarm.

Senior swimming champ remembered

Whangārei's Fritz Bohme, who died while in the water at McLeod Bay last week, has been remembered as a talented swimmer with 23 national masters records. NZ Masters Swimming president John Fisher said the 88-year-old was a well-loved and valued member of the country's swimming community. "He's been such a feature of our meets for so long that it will be hard to imagine an event without him being there," Fisher said. By the age of 75, Bohme already held 20 national records and in 2008 he spearheaded a Northland team that went to the World Masters Swimming Championships in Perth, Australia. In a past interview with the Advocate Bohme attributed his success to a committed training ethic.