300 surf lifesavers descend on Ruakākā for BP Surf Rescue New Zealand IRB Championships

Waipū Cove lifeguards Georgia McKay and driver Emily Stolwerk will be among lifeguards from the club taking part in the BP Surf Rescue New Zealand IRB Championships at Ruakākā this weekend.

If you're thinking of going for a swim in the ocean in Northland this weekend, probably the safest place to go is Ruakākā Beach.

That's not because Ruakākā is forecast to have particularly benign conditions - it's because 300 of the country's top surf lifesavers are there for the BP Surf Rescue New Zealand IRB Championships.

Competitive IRB (inflatable rescue boat) racing will reach its zenith this weekend at Ruakākā Beach, with more than 300 surf lifeguards comprising 97 crews from 25 surf life saving clubs nationwide hitting the water today and tomorrow.

Both men's and women's crews will compete across several events, each requiring varying levels of technical skill and physical fitness. Crews from Waipū Cove will be representing Northland in the championships.

Sunset Beach Lifeguard Service's Shane Edwards, whose crew will compete this weekend, said the event is one of surf life saving sport's biggest highlights.

"This will be my 11th year competing in the BP Surf Rescue New Zealand Championships and would have been my 12th if Covid-19 hadn't forced the cancellation of last year's event," he said.

"I'm really looking forward to this weekend. The competition at North Island Championships in Gisborne was intense and I think there's going to be some incredible skill on show."

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) sports event manager, Mark Inglis, said the two-day national showdown will be packed with high-speed racing, technical skill and fierce competition.

"We encourage beachgoers and local community members to come down to the beach this weekend and watch the action taking place on the water," he said.

"IRBs are used in countless rescues on New Zealand beaches every year. These races replicate skills needed in real-life rescue scenarios and the athletes taking part in this event are all active surf lifeguards. It's incredibly exciting to watch."

Racing begins at 8am and continues throughout both days.

The event is the final major competition in the surf lifesaving sport season's calendar.

Clubs attending:

Bethells Beach SLSP; Brighton SLSC; East End SLSC; Kariaotahi SLSC; Lyall Bay SLSC; Mairangi Bay SLSC; Mt Maunganui LS; New Plymouth Old Boys SLSC; Omanu SLSC; Opunake SLSC; Paekakariki SL; Pauanui SLSC; Red Beach SLSC; South Brighton SLSC; St Clair SLSC; St Kilda SLSC; Sumner SLSC; Sunset Beach LS; Taylors Mistake SLSC; Waihi Beach LS; Waikanae SLSC; Waimarama SLSC; Waipū Cove SLSC; Warrington SLSC; Westshore SLSC.