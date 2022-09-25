Playwright Anders Falstie-Jensen created Back to Square One? as a way of bringing his neighbours together following the 2020 Covid lockdown. Photo / Supplied

When Anders Falstie-Jensen's 95-year-old grandmother first heard she was the subject of her grandson's latest theatre production, she was a little perplexed.

With Inga alone in her Denmark apartment, and Falstie-Jensen cut off with the rest of New Zealand during the first Covid-19 lockdown, they chatted numerous times over Skype.

Then he came up with an idea for a story inspired by these conversations, along with interviews with his neighbours during the strange times.

Back to Square One? is currently touring the country, and will be performed at the Hihiaua Cultural Centre in Whangārei from September 30 to October 2 as part of Whangārei Fringe.

"She thought it was really weird," the playwright said.

"She read it and said, 'It's well-written Anders, but will anyone find this interesting'?

"Then she saw a recording and kind of got it, but was perplexed as to why I would write something about her."

The one-man show, written, directed, and starring Falstie-Jensen, invites the audience into the living room of Inga, who passed away last year aged 96 and who lived through world wars, cold wars and civil wars.

It was originally created to be performed outside Falstie-Jensen's home as a way of bringing his neighbours together following the 2020 Covid lockdown.

Back to Square One? quickly went on to be performed throughout the country by different actors in a variety of settings.

Anders Falstie-Jensen wants to remind people of the positives that came out of the Covid lockdowns. Photo / File

"After the 2020 lockdowns all the theatres were closed and touring was not possible - it was all looking grim.

"I thought I'd make a show for my neighbours as a chance to bring us all back together.

"The idea was to create a show so others could perform it.

"It managed to weave its way through the pandemic, performed by six different actors in more than eight cities in New Zealand."

Originally from Denmark, Falstie-Jensen lives in Auckland and co-founded the independent theatre company The Rebel Alliance in 2006.

His background as a producer, writer, director in Aotearoa includes Centrepoint - the 2015 ADAM winner for Best New New Zealand Play - Watching Paint Dry, and Let Me Tell You About Auckland, the 2020 Auckland Fringe Winner for Best Community Engagement.

Back to Square One? was the winner of this year's Nelson Fringe Festival's Best of the Fest award and was shortlisted at the 2020 ADAM Awards for Best New NZ Play.

The Whangārei show is part of a national tour, with performances in Wellington, Hawke's Bay, Christchurch, and Auckland taking place until October 29.

Falstie-Jensen said baking cakes is another element of the production; after each of the small, intimate shows, he shares the Danish cake – Inga's recipe – he has made beforehand.

He expects to bake "five or six" for Whangārei audiences.

"I always end with tea and coffee and cake that I bake and have a chat with the audience after the show."

There is also a "huge element" of Viking mythology, as he weaves the Norse myth of Ragnarök into the story.

"I draw everything with chalk, draw her [Inga's] living room with chalk - as the play progresses, the drawing evolves and more happens.

"Then it's a mix between me personifying my grandmother and me being a narrator that reflects a bit more on the last couple of years.

"When I made the show I interviewed all my neighbours. We got to know each other in a very different way. All their experiences are weaved into the play as well."

Falstie-Jensen said there were some positives that came out of the pandemic, and he wants to remind people of them.

"People had time to talk to neighbours and family, and maybe because we went through a global event at the same time, there was a sense of caring for each other.

"It feels like it's a long time ago but it's not.

"Some people find they've almost forgotten about it, so it's nice to have a chance to reflect on it and talk through the good things that came out of the lockdown, particularly the first one.

"For a brief moment, the local community became really important because you couldn't go anywhere."

* Tickets are $21.50 general admission and $16.38 concession. Phone 0800 BUY TIX (289 849) or visit www.whangareifringe.co.nz