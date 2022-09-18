Police want help after an incident outside Cardz 'n' Magz on Maunu Rd, Whangārei on Saturday where a staff member was hit by a car while trying to stop an alleged thief. Photo / Julia Czerwonatis

Police are appealing for witnesses following a vehicle collision with a pedestrian outside Corner Cardi 'n' Mazz on Maunu Rd, Whangārei on Saturday evening. A medium-built man in his 50s-60s with dark hair, glasses and dark-coloured clothing entered the shop, allegedly took some items and left to get in a black sedan parked outside at around 6.30pm. A female staff member tried to recover the stolen items from inside the vehicle when she was knocked over and injured. She was transported to Whangārei Hospital in a serious condition. Police confirmed the victim is now in a stable condition. If anyone saw the incident or can help identifying the man, please call Police on 105 and quote file number 220918/8909. In a separate incident on Sunday, Police were notified of someone attempting to shoplift items at a store on Commerce St just after 1pm. Police are speaking with the staff member involved and making further inquiries into the incident.

Ukulele trio to play

Auckland Ukulele trio The Nukes have returned from Australia and will play in Dargaville and Whangārei to release a new album Homespun. The Homespun album release show will be Anzac Theatre, Dargaville, on Thursday, September 29, from 7.30pm – 9.45pm. Tickets are online with eventfinda or from Match's Fish Shop, Victoria St, Dargaville. Whangārei Theatre Company hosts the Homespun album release show at Riverbank Centre, Rey burn House Lane, on Friday, September 30, from 7.30pm to 9.45pm. Tickets are online at Whangārei Theatre Company or in person from Wards Music Shop, Cameron St, Whangārei.

Vehicle crashes

There were three vehicle crashes in Northland within minutes of each other on Friday afternoon. After a two-vehicle crash in ŌPua around 1.20pm, one person with moderate injuries and two with minor injuries were transported to Bay of Islands Hospital. A minor collision on Bank St, Whangārei around 1.25pm did not result in any injuries. Police said it appeared the occupants of the vehicles got out and had an altercation following the incident. Another two-vehicle crash on Commerce St, Whangārei was reported to police at 1.36pm. There were several people in the cars, including children, and some were treated at the scene for minor injuries and shock. A police spokesperson reminded people to always use approved car seat restraints for children. They also discouraged people from taking matters into their own hands. "This places the public at greater risk of harm and we are trying to avoid escalations in these situations." Police urged people to call 111 instead.

Device detonated

A specialist unit of the defence force detonated an explosive device found at a quarry site in Whangārei on Friday. New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit conducted a series of small controlled detonations to dispose of the item, police said. The unit had travelled from Auckland to the site on Karpik Rd, Tikipunga, which had earlier been evacuated by police.

Kaitaia disorder incident

Police responded to reports of a group disorder in Kaitaia at 12.10am on Friday. When police responded to the incident on Rodan Rd, the group had left. Police said inquiries were ongoing. A car failed to stop at a checkpoint on State Highway 1, Awanui around 10.10pm on Thursday night, police said. Police did not pursue the vehicle, and would make follow-up inquiries.