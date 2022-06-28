The Armed Offenders Squad responding to the firearms callout on Wihongi St, Kaikohe. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Two men have been arrested and an illegal firearm found after an Armed Offenders Squad callout in Kaikohe this morning.

A 21-year-old and a 49-year-old have both been charged with carelessly discharging a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell, Far North area investigations manager, said police do not believe the incident is "directly linked" to recent gang conflict in the area.

"We have already warned they are stepping up their enforcement and disruption of unlawful gang activity across the country, and will continue to do so as Operation Cobalt rolls out," he added.

Police responded to reports of a firearm allegedly being discharged just after 10am.

"Northland police have acted on information from the public, which has led to today's arrests," Dalzell said.

Shouts could be heard around a Kaikohe street this morning as police ordered occupants of a house to leave.

Armed police descended on the far end of Wihongi St where an officer was heard giving orders over a loud hailer directed at a property on the cul-de-sac.

Members of the Armed Offenders Squad and dog handlers were among the officers present.

A witness reported hearing police tell the occupants to make themselves known by coming to the front door.

"You will receive further instructions from there. You will not be harmed," they reportedly said.

Four AOS officers were seen entering the property while armed cops stood guard on the street.

Police closed Wihongi St, near De Merle St, to the public. A brief tussle broke out between officers and a woman attempting to get past the roadblock.

She was threatened with arrest before opting to wait around the corner on De Merle St.

Neighbours stood at their gates, some filming the action on their phones, while a police drone hovered near the rear of the house at the centre of the callout.

The sounds of dogs barking loudly and sirens echoed around the area.

Members of the public were escorted by police to the opposite side of the street away from the house.

A large contingent of police poured onto the scene as events unfolded.

Armed officers were spotted earlier crouched behind their vehicles facing the property.

"We have an extremely low tolerance for anti-social behaviour or violence in our communities and we welcome anyone who may have information on those illegally in possession of firearms to come forward," Dalzell said.



"They can contact us anytime through 105 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."

Both of the men who were arrested are due to appear in the Kaikohe District Court tomorrow.