Jeroen Jongejans and Henrik Nimb, Asia-Pacific vice-president of the Professional Association of Dive Instructors, gear up for a celebratory dive at the Poor Knights after it was made a marine reserve

Jeroen Jongejans and Henrik Nimb, Asia-Pacific vice-president of the Professional Association of Dive Instructors, gear up for a celebratory dive at the Poor Knights after it was made a marine reserve

When Tutukaka coast resident and Northland tourism leader Jeroen Jongejans first stood for Whangārei District Council in 2004 his campaign cry was fairly simple - Positively Positive.

It was an uncomplicated message that later got Jongejans elected, and his positive attitude, particularly around his beloved Tutukaka Coast and surrounding ocean was always on display around the council table and elsewhere.

And there's been nothing but positivity flowing in tributes to Jongejans, who died on Monday night while doing what he loved - being out on the water off Tutukaka, this time on his paddleboard.

Tributes have poured in from around the globe, and across social media, after news broke yesterday morning of Jongejan's passing.

And the tributes were all clear - Northland, and particularly the Tutukaka Coast, have lost one of their greatest and most passionate advocates with the death of Dive! Tutukaka co-owner and 'legend' Jongejans.

Jeroen Jongejans was happy to see the new Twin Coast Discovery signs being put up on the road to Tutukaka back in 2010.

Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai has known Jongejans for most of his time in the district and said he was a staunch and passionate advocate for Tutukaka, the district, Northland and New Zealand as a whole.

Mai said he would be sorely missed with everybody who knew him having nothing but positive memories of him and his work.

Mai worked closely with him on Whangārei District Council and she remembers his election campaign and slogan well, along with his orange coloured campaign to honour his Dutch roots.

''He stood for so many good things in life. He was always there promoting the region and tourism, and his beloved Tutukaka Coast and out and about helping out wherever he was needed.''

Dive Tutukaka's co-owners Jeroen Jongejans and Kate Malcolm and the 2015 Northland Business Awards

Mai said the rumour she had heard was that Jongejans had to leave the Netherlands after painting an air force bomber pink as a protest. That's something that probably would have gone down well in New Zealand when he arrived.

''Jeroen was one of our most positive individuals, who was always there to help out. He was a big promoter of marine reserves and the environment. He had experienced a lot of damage to environments around the world and did not want to see that happen here.''

Jongejans was also heavily involved in getting the former Navy vessels HMNZS Tui and HMNZS Waikato, sunk off the Tutukaka coast to create artificial reefs and diving attractions.

Then Whangārei District councillor Jeroen Jongejans helped choose pictures for the Whangārei: Love it here exhibition.

Tutukaka coast hapū have paid their own tribute to Jongejans in a post on the Tutukaka Facebook page.

''Out of respect for our friend and whānaunga Jeroen we ask that if you see anyone that may not know or are not local to the coast to ask them to not enter the water at Church Bay. We are working on a sign to put up. We will have karakia for Jeroen and the wai this evening and will follow with information. Ngā mihi aroha ki te whānau ō Jeroen. Our thoughts are with you and your whānau,'' yesterday's post said.

The Department of Conservation has also paid tribute to Jongejans, particularly for his long standing-conservation work.

A proud Dutchman and Northlander, Jeroen Jongejans was on hand to welcome Netherlands Ambassador Annelies Boogaerdt, when she opened an exhibition of Rembrandt etchings at Whangārei Art Museum in 2009

''We in the conservation world in Northland are deeply feeling the loss of Jeroen. He was a long-term active member and chair of the Northland Conservation Board and was a passionate advocate for the Poor Knights Marine Reserve, actively promoting its uniqueness and conservation value from its creation, to this day,'' DoC said in a statement.

''He tirelessly advocated for more marine protection to our government ministers, the tourism industry in New Zealand and internationally, and his local community of Tutukaka. His vibrant personality and drive for action will be sorely missed, as will his generosity in sharing his boats at Dive! Tutukaka to educate young and old about protecting our marine environment.''

Dive! Tutukaka, in a Facebook post, paid homage to their owner and founder of more than 27-years, who they described as a "legend".

"He was on the water, in his happy place - paddle boarding in Tutukaka Harbour. We are all struggling to come to terms with this loss," the post read.

"The space is full of light, love and tears, as we come together with positive memories of this legend of a man. All our flags are at half-mast, and will stay that way."

The post also stated that all boat trips are cancelled until the middle of next week.

In 2013 Jeroen Jongejans was keen to get MetService to move its weather station into the CBD, saying the difference between the temperature there and the airport was up to 4degC

"The shop is open for friends, family, and the community as we process and grieve - feel free to drop by."

Many others responded to the heart-felt post by sending their thoughts and "much love" to Jongejans' family.

Niue Blue - a boat tour agency on the small island nation in the South Pacific Ocean - described how they would "always remember" their "great friend".

"Our Niue Blue family are devastated that our visionary friend, mentor, and business partner Jeroen has suddenly passed away in Tutukaka," their social media post read.

"His legacy [will] be remembered and continue here in Niue always..."

North Chamber boss Steve Smith said he had only known Jongejans for about six years, but says he had nothing but admiration for his work ethic, honesty, business nous, passion and love of Northland.

Tutukaka locals and good friends Tony Collins, and Jeroen Jongejans at the Tutukaka beer fest.

''He was good man and he has had a big effect on me too. I did some business work with him through Dive! Tutukaka and was so impressed with him. He basically was the one who pushed me towards applying for this position (with the Chamber)... so it's his fault,'' he laughed.

''He was a big promoter of the region, one without peer in that regard, and was the most positive cheerleader there is for Northland, and particularly Tutukaka, he was just unbelievable.''

Clarke Gayford, partner of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and himself a keen fisher and ocean advocate, also paid tribute on Twitter yesterday morning.

''Unbelievably sad news that Jeroen Jongejans from Dive Tutukaka passed away suddenly last night,'' Gayford Tweeted.

Jeroen Jongejans was behind plans to get an EV charging station moved at Tutukaka back in 2019.

''A relentless driving force behind the Poor Knights Marine reserve, leaving one hell of a legacy. Thinking of you Kate and dive tuts whanau, awful news to take in.''

There's no doubt his unexpected passing will send shock waves through the Northland community as there was very little the Dutch-native was heavily involved in.

Jongejans, a self-described "passionate local", has called Tutukaka home for more than 40-years since relocating from a small boating town called Sneek in the Netherlands.

His love and appreciation for boating and the water travelled with him as he settled into Kiwi life in 1979.

He founded Dive! Tutukaka - a premier full-service dive charter operator that services the Poor Knights Islands, he was involved in boat building and engineering.

The former Tikipunga High School teacher dedicated himself to a mixture of 15 different community groups and councils.

His long list of service included nine years on the Tutukaka Resident and Ratepayer Association, chair of the Tutukaka Coast Promotions, seven years on the Northland Tourism Development Group, four years as president of the New Zealand Underwater Association, nine years on the Northland Conservation Board, five years on the Northland Inc Board, three years as a Whangārei District Councillor, four years on the Whangārei District Council Tourism Trust, a decade with the Northland Chamber of Commerce, 10-years as patron of the Tutukaka Coastguard, and more.

Jongejans' love of giving back to the community around him didn't go unnoticed. In 2015, he became a Northland Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame Inductee. That same year he was named a New Zealand Tourism Industry Champion.