Whangārei Airport manager Mike Chubb is happy with the airport's summer holiday recovery. Photo / Tania Whyte

Whangārei Airport manager Mike Chubb is happy with the airport's summer holiday recovery. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northland airports will see more than 26,000 visitors this summer holiday period, an increase on last year that's surprising some.

Northland's largest town, Kerikeri, will see more than 14,000 visitors arrive by air on about 500 flights this summer.

Over the span of 400 flights, Whangārei airport can expect at least 12,000 visitors.

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty says the regional flights will bring a boost to Northland tourism providers.

"We're enjoying a bumper season and bringing much-needed visitors to regional New Zealand."

There has been a 17 per cent growth in passengers to Kerikeri and 33 per cent growth to Whangārei compared with last year, Air New Zealand said.

The numbers are based on bookings between December 15 and January 31.

The national carrier flies to 16 regional airports. Kerikeri is the 12th most visited this summer, Whangārei is 13th on the list.

Whangārei Airport manager Mike Chubb is happy with the incoming levels of regional travel to Northland, and says the upswing has been "swift and unexpected".

"For December-January there has been quite strong growth and recovery has lifted."

January is usually the quietest month for the airport due to the reduction of business travel, and Air New Zealand usually reduces its flights.

"Between Christmas and New Year they usually cut the timetable, but they kept the normal timetable. There's been no drop-off," says Chubb.

"That just translates to: there must be bums on seats."

Long-time friends Helen Axtens and Anette Herbert share an embrace at Whangārei Airport. Photo / Tania Whyte

Helen Axtens from Reporoa, Rotorua, annually travels to Whangārei to see her close friend, Anette Herbert, but it is her first time flying in - she usually drives.

"With Auckland traffic ... it's sensible to fly."

The pair have known each other since 1965 and Axtens visits Herbert in Whangārei once a year.

Ben Slattery flew from the bottom to the top of the country to spend New Year with family.

He stayed at his grandmother's bach in Teal Bay, a long journey from his home in Balfour, Southland.

Getting home is a three-flight journey for him, from Whangārei to Auckland, Auckland to Wellington, and Wellington to Invercargill - but it still beats driving.

"It's a bloody long way to drive."

Ben Slattery waiting to begin his three-flight journey from Northland to Southland. Photo / Tania Whyte

Those travelling by plane will hopefully provide a boost for Northland tourism and accommodation providers with the absence of overseas travellers during the Covid pandemic.

Dive Tutukaka co-owner Jeroen Jongejans says despite the region being at red under the Government's traffic light system, travellers have decided that Northland is "the place they want to go on holiday" - and plenty of flights help.

"Whenever Air New Zealand puts up more fights, it results in more people travelling here.

"We've had a number of people that ... came to visit their family for Christmas and so it's been really good to have that extra airline capacity.

"Overall it is a bit quieter than usual, but we are happy with the numbers."

There are no direct flights to Northland from outside of Auckland, all flights include an Auckland transit.

Last September while Auckland was in level 4 lockdown, a temporary direct line between Wellington and both Northland airports was created.

Both services ended on December 14, but were very popular with the Northland community.

Helen Axtens (left) and Anette Herbert have known each other since 1965. Photo / Tania Whyte

An Air New Zealand spokesperson has said the reinstatement of the services is in discussion.

"We are in contact with our partners in Northland including airports, mayors and councils, Chamber of Commerce and Northland NZ and will explore how we could continue to grow our services to the benefit of the region."

While the flying experience has changed under the new Covid traffic light system, including Air NZ recently removing drinks and snacks from flights, Geraghty says the changes are taking off fine.

"The process is running quite smoothly, with around 300,000 customers uploading their My Vaccine Pass to their Airpoints profile," says Geraghty.

All customers flying aged 12 or older are required to show proof of either full vaccination or of a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 72 hours of travel.