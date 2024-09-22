Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland news in brief: Russell road closure; Fringe Festival recording sessions

nzme
2 mins to read
From Monday, September 30, a section of Russell Rd will be closed to all vehicles, with a 20-minute detour in place for six weeks. Photo /123rf

From Monday, September 30, a section of Russell Rd will be closed to all vehicles, with a 20-minute detour in place for six weeks. Photo /123rf

From Monday, September 30, a short section of Russell Rd will be closed to all vehicles, with a 20-minute detour in place for six weeks. The road will be open during weekends and between 8pm and 9am on weekdays, plus Labour weekend. The closure is due to the road being rebuilt and repaved and it is too narrow for a single-lane closure. Motorists are advised to allow 20 minutes for the detour via Whananaki Rd and Pig’s Head Rd.

Music sessions

Do you want to record a song in a proper studio? Take advantage of this Fringe Festival event where you can get a professional recording made in a 30–45-minute session at the Strand Shopping Centre in Whangārei from 10am until 5pm on Saturday, September 28. Koha is appreciated and this event is blackboard style, so first come first served — just add your name to the timetable.

Heritage talk

If you’re interested in the history of Hikurangi then head to Te Repo o Hikurangi, a heritage talk on Wednesday, September 25, from 11am to noon. Hosts Lisa Clunie and Thorsten Hoppe will explain the history of the swamp and the area’s industrial and social history, explaining aspects of what makes the spot interesting. This event is free and seating is limited to first come, first served. It will be held at the Cafler Suite at Forum North.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Raw milk recall

Arran Trust is recalling specific batches of its Arran Farm brand raw (unpasteurised) drinking milk because the product may contain campylobacter, “a foodborne bacterium that can make you sick”, says New Zealand Food Safety acting deputy director-general Jenny Bishop. The affected product is Arran Farm raw drinking milk sold between August 23 and September 17. Campylobacter infection symptoms are vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever, headache and body aches. If you have consumed this product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice. Go to New Zealand Food Safety’s recall page for up-to-date information and photographs of the affected products.


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate