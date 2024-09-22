From Monday, September 30, a section of Russell Rd will be closed to all vehicles, with a 20-minute detour in place for six weeks. Photo /123rf

From Monday, September 30, a short section of Russell Rd will be closed to all vehicles, with a 20-minute detour in place for six weeks. The road will be open during weekends and between 8pm and 9am on weekdays, plus Labour weekend. The closure is due to the road being rebuilt and repaved and it is too narrow for a single-lane closure. Motorists are advised to allow 20 minutes for the detour via Whananaki Rd and Pig’s Head Rd.

Music sessions

Do you want to record a song in a proper studio? Take advantage of this Fringe Festival event where you can get a professional recording made in a 30–45-minute session at the Strand Shopping Centre in Whangārei from 10am until 5pm on Saturday, September 28. Koha is appreciated and this event is blackboard style, so first come first served — just add your name to the timetable.

Heritage talk

If you’re interested in the history of Hikurangi then head to Te Repo o Hikurangi, a heritage talk on Wednesday, September 25, from 11am to noon. Hosts Lisa Clunie and Thorsten Hoppe will explain the history of the swamp and the area’s industrial and social history, explaining aspects of what makes the spot interesting. This event is free and seating is limited to first come, first served. It will be held at the Cafler Suite at Forum North.