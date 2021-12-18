Travelling carollers bring Christmas to the people

The Kerikeri Carollers will spend four nights cruising the town on a decorated truck. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Kerikeri Carollers will spend four nights cruising the town on a decorated truck. Photo / Peter de Graaf



If the people can't go to the parade, the parade will have to go the people.

Plans by community group Our Kerikeri to organise this year's Santa parade and a street party were scuppered by Covid restrictions, leaving the group's volunteers scrambling to make sure townsfolk don't miss out on the Christmas atmosphere.

Since then the group has decorated Kerikeri with giant baubles and pallet trees, created a grotto, erected a giant Grinch and organised a carol convoy to cruise the streets spreading festive spirit.

The Kerikeri Carollers travelled the Riverview area on a decorated truck on Saturday evening, with stops anywhere locals had gathered outside their homes, dispensing candy canes, vouchers and good cheer.

On Sunday night they were due in the Hone Heke Rd area; from 7pm-9pm on Monday they will cruise the town centre from Hawkings Cres to Hall Rd, and on Wednesday Inlet Rd residents will have their turn.

Head elf Liam Collins at work spreading Christmas cheer. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Riverview residents gather for the travelling carol concert. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Riverview resident April Turner captures a Christmas memory. Photo / Peter de Graaf