Northern Advocate

TikTok's 'dangerous blackout' trend can be life-threatening, warns Whangārei doctor

5 minutes to read
A new, potentially dangerous, TikTok trend has led many Northland teenagers to blackout. Photo / Supplied

By
Avina Vidyadharan

Multimedia journalist

As a dangerous TikTok trend that encourages teens to pass out does the rounds, we are left asking how liable the social media giant is if a worst-case scenario did occur.

'Blackout' is the current

