Three people seriously hurt in Northland crash south of Kāeo

Police divert drivers through George St in Hikurangi on January 1 after a head-on crash claimed the first life lost on Northland's roads. Photo / Imran Ali

Three people were seriously injured in a single vehicle crash on State Highway 10 in Northland around 10km south of Kāeo yesterday.

Two people in a serious condition were airlifted to Whangārei Hospital and a third person in critical condition airlifted to Auckland City Hospital after the crash on the Twin Coast Discovery Highway at 1.17pm yesterday.

The crash occurred around 10km south of Kāeo. Photo / Google Maps

Two Northland Rescue Helicopters and a Westpac Helicopter from Auckland were called to the scene alongside two St John ambulances and a Rapid First Response Unit, a St John spokeswoman said.

Traffic was diverted around a closed a section of SH10 for around three hours while emergency services attended the incident.

The Serious Crash Unit was due to examine the scene yesterday afternoon.

A police spokesman urged people to take care on the region's roads by advising motorists to stick to the speed limits, never drive under the influence of drugs and alcohol, be patient, and never drive tired or distracted.

Northland's road toll for the year to date is currently four.

The first life lost on the region's roads in 2021 was 6-year-old Myka Tuala from Wellington.

Four other people were injured in the two-car crash at Hikurangi on January 1, with one woman flown to Auckland for treatment. It is believed Myka had been visiting family in Northland for the Christmas holidays.

On January 29 the Police Search and Rescue team found the body of a Kerianne Nathan, 64, in her car that had crashed down a bank on Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd in the Far North.

Maudie Dianne Pickering, aged 64, and Iharaira Trevon Maxi Hoterene-Rakete, aged 25, died in a horror crash on SH1 at the eastern end of the Taumatamakuku settlement, a short distance from the Affco freezing works, around 9.45pm on February 1. Both were from the Whangārei area, police said.