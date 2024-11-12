Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Kerikeri Street Party after half-marathon set to attract thousands

Mike Dinsdale
By
Editor. Northland Age·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read
Kerikeri’s street party, held in the main street after the annual half marathon, sees thousands enjoy the town’s entertainment extravaganza.

Kerikeri’s street party, held in the main street after the annual half marathon, sees thousands enjoy the town’s entertainment extravaganza.

There’ll be dancing in the streets in Kerikeri as thousands are expected to be in the town on Saturday for the Kerikeri Street Party held after the annual half marathon event.

The Bay of Islands’ much-loved annual street party is returning to Kerikeri town centre on November 16, with local vineyards, breweries, delicious food and non-stop entertainment across three zones.

After the Kerikeri Half Marathon, which attracts up to 16,000 runners and walkers, the central shopping precinct is closed to traffic and transformed into a vibrant party venue.

The Barfoot & Thompson Kerikeri Street Party is possibly the biggest street party in New Zealand with over 4000 partygoers annually. It brings together locally-based producers and organisers are looking forward to welcoming cafe owners, restaurateurs, artisan food trucks and beverage-makers back to the event.

There will be six Northland vineyards, two craft beer breweries, hard iced tea and the new addition of the Black Collar Distillery Cocktail Bar featuring their award-winning spirits. There are plenty of food options to choose from with over 20 food stalls plus cafes located within the CBD.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“For a long time, this has been the go-to event for Kerikeri in the annual calendar,” Hayden Clarke, Barfoot & Thompson Kerikeri Branch Manager said.

“A mix of new and regular visitors to our fantastic town as well as a loyal local following makes this a great night out.”

A packed schedule of entertainment is on the menu across three different zones. Top local cover bands take to the One NZ Main Stage, including the legendary antics of Dogfather and the vibrant rock, reggae and RnB vibes of Kōhia.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

DJ VanDeBelle brings his popular French house, Eurogroove and funk mixes to the outrageously fun Holy Roller DJ Zone. The ever-popular Sound Loungers and Thelonious Punk will be hitting the Jazz and Blues Stage, plus dancers and roving street entertainment and more great artists to be announced. One NZ will also have a zone with games and giveaways.

“This event is always a hit” event organiser Jackie Sanders, of Jacman Entertainment, said.

“We couldn’t continue without the support of our sponsors and the local Kerikeri District Business Association. Lock in a great night out, we guarantee to bring the street alive.”

Tickets are $10 for those 14+ if booked in advance from Eventfinda or The Sound Lounge. This includes the booking fee and a koha to local charities to support their community projects.

Kids under 14 and seniors are free or by koha, with gate sales $15.


Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate