Kerikeri’s street party, held in the main street after the annual half marathon, sees thousands enjoy the town’s entertainment extravaganza.

There’ll be dancing in the streets in Kerikeri as thousands are expected to be in the town on Saturday for the Kerikeri Street Party held after the annual half marathon event.

The Bay of Islands’ much-loved annual street party is returning to Kerikeri town centre on November 16, with local vineyards, breweries, delicious food and non-stop entertainment across three zones.

After the Kerikeri Half Marathon, which attracts up to 16,000 runners and walkers, the central shopping precinct is closed to traffic and transformed into a vibrant party venue.

The Barfoot & Thompson Kerikeri Street Party is possibly the biggest street party in New Zealand with over 4000 partygoers annually. It brings together locally-based producers and organisers are looking forward to welcoming cafe owners, restaurateurs, artisan food trucks and beverage-makers back to the event.

There will be six Northland vineyards, two craft beer breweries, hard iced tea and the new addition of the Black Collar Distillery Cocktail Bar featuring their award-winning spirits. There are plenty of food options to choose from with over 20 food stalls plus cafes located within the CBD.