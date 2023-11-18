Karen Donaldson-Barron takes out the women's Kerikeri Half Marathon title.

A bit of rain didn’t put a damper on this year’s Northland Waste Kerikeri Half Marathon.

Over 1600 runners and walkers turned out for Saturday’s event which was captured by Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte.

Participants either tackled the whole 21.1km course from Okaihau to the Kerikeri Domain, or undertook the shorter 5km course from Marsden Estate.

Sport Northland chief operating officer Brent Markwick said it was a “really successful day”.

“We’re happy with how it all went,” he said.

“There were perfect running conditions in the morning, with just a bit of drizzle and not too much wind or rain.”

The men’s winner was Joel Bickers from Auckland who made it in 1 hour 11 minutes 26 seconds, with Northlander Nathan Ryken in second place with 1 hour 12 minutes 58 seconds.

The women’s winner was Karen Donaldson-Barron from Auckland who completed the half marathon in 1 hour 20 minutes 59 seconds, and second place went to Whangārei’s Bella Earl with 1 hour 23 minutes and 02 seconds.

In the wheelchair men’s category, Jamie Tapp from Taheke made it in 1 hour 59 minutes 57 seconds and the women’s winner was Dru Ormsby from Whangārei with four hours 32 minutes 38 seconds.

The winner of the women’s competitive walk was Shirley Dryden from Kerikeri with 2 hours 16 minutes 17 seconds and the men’s winner was Alan Connelly from Whangārei with 2 hours 25 minutes 41 seconds.

Charlie Birt from Kerikeri won the men’s 5km category and Denika Clooney from Whangārei the women’s 5km category.

Lucy Roberts celebrates reaching the last few kilometers of the half marathon.

However, the rain put a damper on the popular Kerikeri Street Party, usually held after the event, which was postponed.

Organiser Jackie Sanders, from Jacman Entertainment, said the event will be moved to another date sometime this summer, depending on Far North District Council allowing another road closure.

“We made the call on Friday after getting advice the weather wasn’t going to be favourable and there would be quite heavy rain during the event,” Sanders said.

“In the end, it was pretty miserable. We’re pleased we made that call not to go ahead.”

She advised people to hold onto their tickets, and if they couldn’t make the new date they would get a refund.

Judi Brewer, Heather MacMillian and Shona Wheaton finish the 5km together.

And they’re off! Runners and walkers begin the Northland Waste Kerikeri Half Marathon.

Sandee Clark in full celebration mode as she crosses the line after completing the 5km.

Joel Bickers was well ahead of the chasing pack in the half marathon. He was the winner, completing the course in 1 hour 11 minutes 26 seconds.

Sam Rout and Zebedee Stone lead the chasing pack in the half marathon.

Sarah Worz has heaps of energy with only a few kilometers to go.

Marge Harries, John Holley, Luanne Wedgwood, and Sandra Chapman, from Bream Bay Village, walked the half marathon. Photo / Tania Whyte

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering health, food, lifestyle, business and animal welfare issues.