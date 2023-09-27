With more than 4000 people turning up to enjoy the fun, the Kerikeri Street Party is one of the biggest in the country and is back on again in November, after the Kerikeri Half Marathon.

It’s one of the biggest street parties in the country - regularly attracting more than 4000 revellers - and the Kerikeri Street Party is returning to the Bay of Islands town in November.

The party that has people dancing in the streets is planned. yet again, to be held after the popular Kerikeri Half Marathon, which this year is on November 18, from 5pm to 9.30pm.

As well as providing plenty of fun and entertainment, the street party brings many visitors to the town and provides a financial fillip for business and accommodation providers on top of the revenue generated from the half marathon.

The much-loved annual street party will be packed with local vineyards and breweries, food and non-stop entertainment across three zones.

After the Kerikeri Half Marathon finishes, the central shopping precinct is closed to traffic and transformed into a vibrant party venue.

Organiser Jackie Sanders, from Jacman Entertainment, said the Barfoot & Thompson Kerikeri Street Party is possibly the biggest street party in New Zealand with over 4000 attendees annually.

“It brings together all our locally based producers, and organisers are looking forward to welcoming our café-owners, restaurateurs, artisan food trucks and beverage makers back to the event,’’ she said.

“We have lots more vendors this year, with six Northland vineyards, three breweries, hard iced tea and our brand-new addition of the Optimise Life Chiropractic Cocktail Bar featuring award-winning Black Collar Distillery products.

“We have a whole heap of food options to choose from with over 20 food stalls plus cafes located within the CBD.”

For a long time, this has been the go-to event for Kerikeri in the calendar, Hayden Clarke, Barfoot & Thompson Kerikeri branch manager, said.

There’s always plenty of live and interesting music to get the feet moving at the Kerikeri Street Party

“A mix of new and regular visitors to our fantastic town as well as a loyal local following makes this a great night out. We are proud to sponsor such an event that supports so many local businesses and artists.”

A packed schedule of entertainment includes top local cover bands, including the talent-packed trio The Legacy Band and the legendary antics of Dogfather, who were a big hit last year.

DJ VanDeBelle brings his popular French house, Eurogroove and funk mixes to the outrageously fun Holy Roller DJ Zone. The ever-popular Sound Loungers will be hitting the jazz and blues stage, plus African drummers, dancers and roving street entertainment and more great artists to be announced.

“We loved seeing Kerikeri buzzing last year,” Sanders said.

“We couldn’t continue without the support of our sponsors and the community, and buying a ticket in advance helps us to plan well for the numbers. Lock in a great night out, we guarantee to bring the street alive.”

She said the Barfoot & Thompson Kerikeri Street Party is a fantastic way to unwind if you participated in the Kerikeri Half Marathon and a chance to get your friends and whānau together to celebrate.

The event has become an iconic night out for Northlanders and visitors to the region.

Tickets are only $10 for 14+ if booked in advance from Eventfinda or The Sound Lounge, in Kerikeri.

This includes the booking fee and donation to local charities to support their community projects. Last year over $5000 was raised. Kids under 14 and seniors are free or by koha. Gate sales are $15.



