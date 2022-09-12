Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

The thinning blue line: Northlanders are wondering where all the police have gone

Northern Advocate
By Angela Woods
6 mins to read
Police numbers have not yet risen by as much as the Government promised five years ago. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Police numbers have not yet risen by as much as the Government promised five years ago. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northlanders are asking where the police who used to patrol the streets have gone.

The long arm of the law appears to be shortening - or at least the sight of it - which the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei