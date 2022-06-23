Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

The straight-forward cause of Northland Loop Rd delays revealed

4 minutes to read
Delays in completing stage one of the Loop Rd project has angered regular commuters like Ricki Shelford. Photo / Tania Whyte

By
Imran Ali

Reporter

A delay until spring of the first stage of Loop Rd construction just south of Whangārei is caused by sub-standard material used on a newly-laid road surface.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has apologised to

