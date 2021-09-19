Waipapa link road set to open on October 1

This bridge linking two commercial areas in Waipapa, in the Bay of Islands, is due to open on October 1 after delays caused by the Covid pandemic. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Peter de Graaf is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

For months it seemed a bridge too far for motorists hoping to drive between two adjacent commercial areas in the Bay of Islands.

But finally the new bridge and link road — which will connect the business area around the Waipapa Rd-State Highway 10 junction with Klinac Lane, near The Warehouse — is set to open on October 1.

The new link will mean motorists and pedestrians will be able to travel safely and easily between the two areas instead of taking the long way around via a busy highway.

The bridge is the final piece in a wider infrastructure upgrade but has been delayed by the Covid pandemic.

It appeared to be complete since early August at least but remained fenced off.

A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokeswoman said the Maritime Lane bridge was awaiting final sign-off from a structural and geotechnical engineer.

That had been delayed by the recent lockdown but was now scheduled to take place this week.

The official opening would take place on October 1 with dignitaries including Te Tai Tokerau MP Kelvin Davis taking part.

The Advocate understands a fence between the new road and neighbouring businesses also has to be completed.

The Waipapa roundabout under construction last year. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Waipapa Corridor Project was kickstarted by a $9 million grant from the Provincial Growth Fund in early 2018 to build a roundabout at the once notorious Waipapa intersection.

The project was later expanded to include the new link road and bridge, extra parking, shared pedestrian and cycle paths, and an upgraded stormwater network.

By 2020, the total cost had reached $24.5m with the extra $15.5m covered by the National Land Transport Fund, which is funded by fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees.

A fast-tracked work programme to make up for Covid-19 delays also bumped up costs.

The new link road is an extension to Maritime Lane, off Waipapa Loop Rd behind the Pioneer Tavern. The new bridge spans a creek between the two commercial areas.

Waipapa resident Ann Court, now deputy mayor, started campaigning for a roundabout at the infamous Waipapa intersection 30 years ago.

In a separate project the footpath along SH10 is being extended south to the site of the new Waipapa sports hub.