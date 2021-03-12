Woman critically injured crossing SH10 near Waipapa

The northbound lane of State Highway 10 was blocked near Waipapa while police carried out an investigation. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A woman has been critically injured while crossing State Highway 10 near Waipapa today.

The accident occurred at 11am just south of Pataka Lane and about 1.5km south of the Waipapa roundabout.

The woman was treated by St John medics then taken by road to Kerikeri Sports Complex, from where she was flown to hospital, still in a critical condition, by the Northland Rescue Helicopter.

Police at the scene of an accident on State Highway 10 near Waipapa which left a pedestrian critically injured. Photo / Peter de Graaf

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway but police at the scene said it appeared a couple heading north in a campervan had pulled over onto the side of the road.

The woman got out and was crossing the road on foot, presumably to reach fruit and vegetable stalls in a layby on the other side of the highway, when she was struck by a car also heading north.

Kerikeri Fire Brigade and an investigator from the police Serious Crash Unit also attended.

The injured woman is loaded into the Northland Rescue Helicopter at the Kerikeri Sports Complex landing zone. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The northbound lane was blocked until 12.30pm. There were some delays but traffic was able to flow one direction at at time.

Polcie were examining an SUV which had a broken wing mirror but no other visible damage.