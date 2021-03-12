Industrial building in Mangawhai damaged by late-night blaze

A fire caused damage to Mangawhai Placemakers on Thursday night, but quick action by firefighters prevented it escalating. Photo / Tania Whyte

Specialist Fire Investigators Craig Bain from Whangārei and Jason Goffin from Kerikeri about to enter the scene of a fire at Mangawhai Placemakers. Photo / Tania Whyte.



A quick response from Northland volunteer firefighters prevented a blaze at a Mangawhai building materials and hardware store from escalating into a major inferno.

The Mangawhai Volunteer Fire Brigade were the first on scene at PlaceMakers Mangawhai, on Moir Rd, where a "well-involved" large blaze was tearing through the 40x30sq m building around 9.15pm on Thursday night.

Flames had shattered windows on the building and were continuing to pour out when firefighters arrived - only 100m away from the Mangawhai Fire Station.

Chief fire officer Rob Leslie said the building materials inside the store were the most hazardous materials they had encountered at a fire in a long time.

"It was a big event for us but it could've been a whole lot worse," he said.

Leslie had quickly raised a second alarm which saw volunteer fire crews from Paparoa, Maungatūroto, Waipū and as far north as Kawakawa rush to battle the blaze. Water was supplied by two tankers and local business The Waterboy Mangawhai Contractors.

"It was great working with all of the brigades - we all worked really well together," he said.

Local residents could hear "crackling" and see smoke but Leslie said the quick response from the brigades meant homes - some less than 20m away - did not need to be evacuated.

The inferno was under control within 30 minutes but a further four hours was needed to dampen hot spots and cool down multiple gas bottles that were outside the store.

Yesterday employees had gathered outside the closed store to show their support as Fire and Emergency New Zealand investigators looked into the cause of the blaze, which was still being determined.

Leslie said it was good to be able to support PlaceMakers as the store had supported the fundraising of a Mangawhai Fire Station, which opened in November 2019.