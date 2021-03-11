Website of the Year

Northern Advocate

Fatal crash in Kaipara takes Northland's road toll to six

Police investigating the scene of Thursday's fatal crash in Maungatūroto. Photo / Tania Whyte

A car crash claimed the life of one person in Maungatūroto, around 70km south of Whangārei, yesterday afternoon.

A white seven-seater Volkswagen reportedly rolled and landed down a bank on Bickerstaffe Rd around 3.15pm.

St John sent two ambulances, a doctor, a Rapid Response Unit, and a Northland Rescue Helicopter. The Maungatūroto Volunteer Fire Brigade and police also rushed to the scene.

One person in a minor condition did not need to be taken to Whangārei Hospital.

Police completed a scene examination yesterday afternoon.

Thursday's crash takes Northland's road toll to six - the same number as this time last year.

It follows the death of Monty Thomas Shelford, aged 41, of Kaikohe who died on State Highway 1 at Pakaraka on February 19.