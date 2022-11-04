Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

The cannabis conviction debate: Are cannabis laws preventing or causing harm in Northland?

By
6 mins to read
The risk of growing cannabis is obvious. Gandalf has been busted for cultivation three times. Photo / Jason Hosking

The risk of growing cannabis is obvious. Gandalf has been busted for cultivation three times. Photo / Jason Hosking


Multiple New Zealand groups have urged the Government to follow in the footsteps of United States president Joe Biden and pardon marijuana use and possession convictions.

In part two of the series, Jaime Lyth investigates

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate