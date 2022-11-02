Whangārei police have arrested five people after two commercial burglaries this week.
The first burglary was reported shortly before midnight on Wednesday, in Maungakaramea.
Police identified a vehicle used in the burglary as stolen. Inquiries into find it are ongoing, Acting Inspector Mohammed Atiq, Acting Whangarei Kaipara Area Commander, said.
Around 12.45am, a second burglary was reported on SH1, Whakapara.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Atiq said police understood five offenders broke into the building with a weapon. They fled after a fog cannon was used, but their vehicle's registration was captured on CCTV.
The vehicle was found abandoned on Waro Dr, Hikurangi, and police were then told a second vehicle was involved in the burglary.
The second vehicle was found in Meldrum St, Kamo, and a police dog unit tracked the offenders from there to a house on Charles St, where police recovered stolen goods.
Cannabis and drug paraphernalia were also allegedly found at the address.
A 26-year-old man and four youths were then arrested "without further incident", Atiq said.
The 26-year-old was due to appear in the Whangārei District Court today, facing multiple charges relating to burglary and theft.
Four others were referred to Youth Aid.