Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Whangārei police arrest five people for overnight commercial burglaries

Northern Advocate
Quick Read
Five people were arrested after two commercial burglaries in Maungakaramea and Whakapara overnight. Photo / NZME

Five people were arrested after two commercial burglaries in Maungakaramea and Whakapara overnight. Photo / NZME

Whangārei police have arrested five people after two commercial burglaries this week.

The first burglary was reported shortly before midnight on Wednesday, in Maungakaramea.

Police identified a vehicle used in the burglary as stolen. Inquiries into find it are ongoing, Acting Inspector Mohammed Atiq, Acting Whangarei Kaipara Area Commander, said.

Around 12.45am, a second burglary was reported on SH1, Whakapara.

Atiq said police understood five offenders broke into the building with a weapon. They fled after a fog cannon was used, but their vehicle's registration was captured on CCTV.

The vehicle was found abandoned on Waro Dr, Hikurangi, and police were then told a second vehicle was involved in the burglary.

The second vehicle was found in Meldrum St, Kamo, and a police dog unit tracked the offenders from there to a house on Charles St, where police recovered stolen goods.

Cannabis and drug paraphernalia were also allegedly found at the address.

A 26-year-old man and four youths were then arrested "without further incident", Atiq said.

The 26-year-old was due to appear in the Whangārei District Court today, facing multiple charges relating to burglary and theft.

Four others were referred to Youth Aid.

Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate