The 90% Project: Northland police and Far North iwi work with remote communities around vaccinations

Senior Constable Llew Smart in Maungatūroto has also been handing out food boxes in his area along with messages of support and help with information where required. Photo / Supplied

By Karina Cooper

The long arm of the law has extended a helping hand to remote Northland communities hesitant about the Covid vaccine.

Northland Police District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said the region's police force had teamed up with local iwi to deliver Nga Pou Kōrero – a community support reassurance initiative.

While the campaign sees officers, iwi and the Rapid Relief Team deliver boxes of food to Northlanders unable to access essentials during alert level restrictions, Hill said it identified all of their social needs.

"We're connecting people to be able to access food and other welfare needs. We're hearing their concerns and views on vaccination.

"We give people more information to base their decision on whether to get vaccinated," he said.

Vulnerable whānau living in isolated areas within Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Kuri, Ngāti Kahu, Ngāi Takoto, Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Whātua, Te Roroa, Ngātiwai were at the heart of the initiative.

The isolated locations required 4WD in some instances in order for the roving teams of officers and iwi to access the remote areas.

"A lot of these remote communities never see police, except for when someone has done something wrong. Our involvement with our communities goes beyond that enforcement role," Hill said.

Far North area commander Inspector Riki Whiu said police and iwi "checkpoints" allowed them to ask people if they were OK and had the information they needed to cope with the alert level restrictions.

"It's not the usual concept of a police checkpoint, where we ask people what they are doing and where they are going – it's more than that."

"There is kōrero around getting tested and vaccinations, and presence at local stores or numbers allowed at gathering areas," Whiu said.

Information and prevention messages focused on family harm and other abuse were being shared too.

Whiu said they would continue to prioritise the wellbeing of Northlanders.

"Since our people are some of the most vulnerable people in Aotearoa, we have to continue to bring humanity and manaakitanga to a crisis through our engagements, and help and support them, and ensure that they have the necessities required to survive during the Covid restrictions and beyond."

Senior sergeant Sarah Hewitt-Wihongi, who manages teams on the frontline, said Nga Pou Kōrero built and strengthened relationships between police, iwi and the public.

"The benefit and mana that whakapapa brings for our kaimahi to make the connections in our smaller, isolated communities is invaluable."