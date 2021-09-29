90% Project: Northlanders thanked for getting vaccinated with prizes, including trips to Cook Islands

Northlanders who get Covid 19 vaccinations will be in the draw to win one of 500 prizes between now and Christmas.

Ka pai and thanks Te Tai Tokerau - Northland District Health Board is giving away thousands of dollars of prizes to thank those who have received their Covid-19 vaccination.

The campaign giveaway comes as 68.12 per cent of Northland's eligible population have received one jab and 41.36 per cent had received both vaccinations. That leaves 31.88 per cent who have not received any vaccination.

There are 152,225 Northlanders aged 12 and over who are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine and NDHB hopes the Ka Pai Te Tai Tokerau campaign will also increase the region's vaccination rate.

There have been 166,662 doses administered across Northland to eligible people so far, with 103,698 having had their first dose and 62,964 having received both doses. There were 1527 doses administered on Wednesday.

Nationally 43.6 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated; 33.7 per cent have received one dose and 22.7 per cent are unvaccinated.

Anybody who has been vaccinated is eligible for the draw.

The prizes include two Cook Island Holiday packages worth $6000 each; two New Zealand holiday packages worth $4000 each and three $3000 Northland weekend getaways.

The campaign is being launched on Friday. There will be daily draws, as well as a big one on Labour Day and another at Christmas.

Daily giveaways include Prezzie and fuel cards and every Friday there'll be a $1000 Northland weekend getaway.

The Labour Day draw will have a $3000 Northland weekend getaway; two Apple iPhones; four Apple watches, an e-bike and $150 fuel card.

The Christmas draw, on December 15, is open to all who have received both jabs by that date.

On offer in that draw are the two Cook Islands holiday packages; two $4000 NZ getaway packages; three $3000 Northland experience holidays; eight $500 food hampers; 10 Christmas hams; 24 Hunting & Fishing vouchers; 24 Four Square, Countdown, New World and Pak'nSave vouchers worth $250 each and 24 Farmers, Bunnings, Mitre 10 and Kmart vouchers each worth $250.

NDHB said where possible it had sourced the 500 prizes locally in order to support Northland businesses.

Trips to the Cook Islands are on offer to Northlanders who get vaccinated against Covid-19.

''For anyone who hasn't had their first dose we advise that it is best to have this before Labour Day so you can be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by December. The standard time between first and second doses is six weeks,'' NDHB said.

The 2021 Covid-19 Vaccination programme ends on December 17.

''We thank you for helping us ensure that 100 per cent of the eligible population in Northland are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. This is one way to ensure that we are not in lockdown over Christmas.''

‌

NDHB is holding a workplace walk-in vaccination clinic on Friday at the Te Puni Kōkiri office at 85 Cameron St, Whangārei, from 10am to 4pm for people in the central city.

Meanwhile, Northland Regional Council is offering free travel on all scheduled services to help residents and their caregivers or dependents attend Covid-19 vaccine appointments.

The initiative will apply to Far North Link, Mid North Link, Hokianga Link, CityLink, Hikurangi Link, Whangārei Heads Link and Bream Bay Link from October 1-December 31.

Where a caregiver is required to accompany someone to a vaccine appointment, the caregiver can also travel for free. Alternatively, dependents that need to be looked after (under 12-years old) can also travel for free. Free travel is only available on the day of a vaccine appointment - the day which appears on the booking confirmation.

To travel for free, you must show the bus driver your appointment confirmation – which is either a text/email on your mobile phone – or a letter.