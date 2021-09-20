Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Covid-19 Delta outbreak: employees become enforcers for Northland businesses in the face of mask-wearing

Karina Cooper
By
6 mins to read
Barry Wienand, owner of Paper Plus Whangārei, says they made mask-wearing rules "perfectly clear" to customers. Photo / Tania Whyte

Barry Wienand, owner of Paper Plus Whangārei, says they made mask-wearing rules "perfectly clear" to customers. Photo / Tania Whyte

An incident where a Whangārei Re:Sort worker was spat on by a man refusing to wear a mask has highlighted the experience of employees turned enforcers.

Local business leaders say while it's an unfair situation,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate