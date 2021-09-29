Kaitaia's Te Hiku Hauora team in action at a drive-thru vaccination service. Health officials says there's little risk after a woman who tested positive for Covid in Auckland earlier visited Kaitaia

Kaitaia's Te Hiku Hauora team in action at a drive-thru vaccination service. Health officials says there's little risk after a woman who tested positive for Covid in Auckland earlier visited Kaitaia

Northland health officials are reassuring the public there's little risk to people after an Auckland woman who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier visited Kaitaia.

Northland District Health Board's Public Health Unit has revealed that a woman who has tested positive for Covid-19 in Auckland was also in the Kaitaia area earlier this month.

There are currently no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Northland, and the woman was not believed to have been infectious while she was in the region.

"After our investigations, the clinical evidence we have suggests the case was not infectious while in Northland, and very likely acquired her infection after returning to Auckland," Dr Ankush Mittal, Public Health Medicine Specialist, Ngā Tai Ora - Public Health Northland, said.

"Therefore, at present, the risk to people living in Kaitaia remains very low, and we advise that all activities under alert level 2 guidance can continue to operate."

‌

Northland Police District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said Police have carried out a thorough investigation into the woman's movements, which has included reviewing CCTV and Automatic Number Plate Recognition footage.

"We are confident the woman left Northland on 17 September where she crossed legitimately through our Northern Checkpoint and has stayed in Auckland until she was arrested on another matter on 23 September and has been in the custody of both Police and Corrections since this date."

Police do not have any evidence to suggest she returned to Northland, and if anyone had information to suggest otherwise, then Hill says they should contact the DHB or Police.

Furthermore, wastewater is currently being sampled at least once a week at sites across Northland, and Kaitaia wastewater tested negative on September 14, 16 and 21.

NDHB says anybody who has cold, flu or Covid-19 symptoms should call Healthline for free on 0800 358 5453, their doctor or nurse, or iwi health provider.

A health professional will let people then know the next steps and if they should get a test.

Covid-19 testing is available throughout Northland. Go to

https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/covid-19-northland-hub/northland-community-testing-centres/ to find the nearest one to you.

"It's a timely reminder that immunisation, handwashing, staying home when unwell, getting a Covid-19 test if you have symptoms, keeping track of where you have been with the NZ Covid-19 Tracer app or diary/photos, and coughing into your elbow are practices that will help ensure we are protecting ourselves from Covid-19."

Covid-19 vaccination clinics are available across Northland. There is no appointment necessary.

If you do want to make an appointment go to https://bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/