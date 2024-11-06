Although confirmed cases only go to 2020, suspected cases were also used in the data as they were known to closely resemble later confirmed actual numbers.

In Northland, 32 people died by suspected self-inflicted means last financial year, which was up by seven on the previous financial year (2022/23). Despite that increase in the number of cases, the rate for the region (14.9 people per 100,000) was a continuation of a previous four-year decline and still lower than our average for the past 15 years (16.1 per 100,000).

The coroner’s office stressed the importance of looking at long-term trends rather than year-on-year fluctuations, which it said were common with suicide statistics.

Strict rules exist around the reporting of suicide, including a prohibition on divulging methods used. Some agencies involved in the space believe there are risks even in reporting numbers and trends, which they said could increase feelings of hopelessness.

However, others believe more open discussion about mental health and suicide is necessary to reduce it.

Northland suicide prevention charity Men-Tall founder Mitch Thompson says the persistently high average rate in this region won’t budge unless Northlanders stop being so “staunch” about the issue and start discussing it.

“I don’t think that talking about suicide makes it more of an issue, I think if anything it normalises the issue - it highlights it.”

“What we find astonishing is that everybody who comes to our groups, they walk in the door and you’d never know that they were battling, yet they open up and start talking and it’s evident they’ve been battling for some time and everybody’s going through something similar but nobody’s talking about it.”

And, it was important to share suicide rates and numbers, he said.

“The amount of people that don’t understand or don’t know the true extent of the statistics ... when they find out that information they’re mortified and a common response we always get is, ‘I never knew it was that bad’.

Whāngarei counsellor Diane Coleman also highlighted the need for more open discussion about suicide.

“The stigma, shame, and generational trauma around mental health often isolated people, making them feel helpless,” she said.

“Many of my clients are surprised when I share that almost all of my clients face similar feelings and challenges. Feeling alone, ashamed, and misunderstood has led us to this point. But people being brave, speaking up, and saying, ‘I’ve been there’ is what can truly make a difference.”

She said unfortunately many of the great things being done to address mental health and suicide in Northland, were out of the public eye, so it was good that caregivers, teachers, and youth workers were now bringing those topics into everyday conversation.

“They’re sharing their stories, being relatable, and enabling discussions that truly make a difference,” Coleman said.

Coleman and Thompson both stressed the success of face-to-face group support sessions they each operated for people affected by suicide.

“Supporting each other is what’s going to change things,” Coleman said.

“Northland faces significant barriers, including a lack of funding for mental health services, a shortage of mental health professionals, high unemployment, and increased substance use as people cope with trauma. Geographic isolation, historical trauma, systemic inequalities, and cultural disconnection further complicate the challenges.

“While more resources are needed to address these issues, there is something everyone can do: we can all talk openly about our experiences, share our stories, and offer hope. By reminding each other that difficult feelings can pass, we can build a sense of connection and resilience that makes a real difference,” Coleman said.

Northland was not the only health region grappling with a long-term (15-year) average markedly above the national one. The provisional data showed Lakes, Tairāwhiti, West Coast, and Wairarapa also had ongoing disproportionately high suicide and suspected suicide rates, compared to the national average.

Northland's suicide rate for the past financial year is 33% above the national average rate, continuing a trend of the past 15 years. However, despite a small rise in the number of cases last financial year, Northland's regional rate is still lower than its longer term average for a fifth year in a row. Graphic / NZ Herald

In a statement acknowledging the provisional figures, the Ministry of Health’s acting deputy director-general for clinical community and mental health Geoff Short said the annual data was an important tool in forming a national understanding of suicide and where best to direct suicide prevention efforts.

He noted the latest data continued to show a persistently high disparity in Māori suicide rates (16.3 per 100,000 people for the 2023/24 financial year), particularly for Māori men in the 25-44 years age group - 2.6 times that of non-Māori in the same age group (30.2 vs 11.8 per 1000,000 people).

Also in a statement, Mental Health Foundation (MHF) chief executive Shaun Robinson called the continuing disparity for Māori, “shameful”.

“The MHF emphasises the need for ongoing suicide prevention efforts that align with kaupapa Māori principles and that are supported by funding. Suicide prevention initiatives must be equitable and accessible throughout Aotearoa New Zealand,” Robinson said.

“There is very rarely a single reason why someone dies by suicide. Because suicide is complex and affected by so many factors, reducing its prevalence requires a multi-agency approach. We need more targeted suicide prevention and post-vention services. It’s vital that we build strong networks of connection, reduce the stigma around suicide, equip people to support themselves and each other, and offer hope.”

“We also need strong national leadership and buy-in from across the political spectrum to make it happen. The Government has an opportunity, right now, to put these crucial, evidence-based supports in place through the draft suicide prevention action plan 2025-2029.”

The release of the annual data last week coincided in Whangārei with the first week of a month-long coronial hearing during which Coroner Tania Tetitaha is looking into the suspected deaths by suicide of six youths aged between 12 and 16 - five in 2018 and one in 2020.

The coroner opened the hearing by acknowledging the extreme emotional trauma the loss of the young people had caused and said she hoped the hearing’s outcomes would bring closure for their whānau. She said the hearing would explore the issues that led to each suspected suicide, including impediments to accessing suicide prevention. Ultimately she hoped to be able to make recommendations to prevent similar deaths, coroner Tetitaha said.

