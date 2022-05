Police attended the sudden death on Port Rd in Whangārei earlier this afternoon. Photo / NZME

The death of a person whose body was found in Whangārei this afternoon is not being treated as suspicious, police say.

Senior Sergeant Haydn Korach of Whangārei police said the body was found in a car on Port Rd around 4.40pm.

Police have established the deceased person's identity and the death has been referred to the Coroner.