Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Stoush over setting up Northland coffee plantation ends up in court

By
3 mins to read
Carrington Resort has taken a man to court over the setting up of a coffee plantation in Northland. Photo / Supplied

Carrington Resort has taken a man to court over the setting up of a coffee plantation in Northland. Photo / Supplied

A stoush between a luxury resort and a man over establishing a coffee plantation in Northland has ended up in court.

Carrington Resort on the Karikari Peninsula has obtained an order from the High Court,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei