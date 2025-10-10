The three male occupants of a four-seater Maule aircraft, travelling from North Auckland to Whangarei today, walked away unfazed and unscathed after a cross-wind landing incident caused the plane to skid along the runway. Photo / NZME

A small plane had a dramatic touchdown at Whangārei Airport this morning after its landing gear collapsed on one side, sending the aircraft skidding along the runway.

Airport assistant manager Mike Chubb said the incident involving a privately owned four-seater Maule that had flown from North Auckland was essentially a “cross-wind landing gone wrong”.

The four-seater Maule plane was towed to an airport hangar after its scrape along the runway at Whangārei this morning. Photo / NZME

It happened about 10.30am with the plane coming to rest almost directly outside the main terminal building. Two Fire and Emergency New Zealand trucks attended, along with the airport’s emergency services crew.

Chubb said the three men on board the plane all walked away unscathed and unfazed. However, their aircraft lost a bit of paint on the runway, which airport emergency staff had to hose away before the next scheduled incoming flight.