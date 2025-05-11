The light plane appeared to nose-dive on landing at Whangārei Airport in Onerahi.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The light plane appeared to nose-dive on landing at Whangārei Airport in Onerahi.

Emergency services called to a plane crash at Whangārei Airport on Monday morning were quickly told they were not required.

The light plane took a nose dive on landing but there were no major injuries to the sole occupant.

The crash at the airport in Onerahi was reported about 10.15am on Monday.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Colin Underdown said the Whangārei Airport fire rescue was first on the scene and reported the crash, asking for backup.

Fire crews from Onerahi and Whangārei were dispatched but were stood down before the Whangārei crew arrived at the airport, he said.