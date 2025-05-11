Advertisement
Plane crash at Whangārei Airport but no serious injuries reported

By &
Northern Advocate·
The light plane appeared to nose-dive on landing at Whangārei Airport in Onerahi.

Emergency services called to a plane crash at Whangārei Airport on Monday morning were quickly told they were not required.

The light plane took a nose dive on landing but there were no major injuries to the sole occupant.

The crash at the airport in Onerahi was reported about 10.15am on Monday.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Colin Underdown said the Whangārei Airport fire rescue was first on the scene and reported the crash, asking for backup.

Fire crews from Onerahi and Whangārei were dispatched but were stood down before the Whangārei crew arrived at the airport, he said.

The plane appeared to have taken a nose dive on landing or collapsed its front wheel on landing, Underdown said.

Hato Hone St John sent one ambulance to the incident, treating one patient in a minor condition at the scene. The patient did not need to be taken to hospital.

The sole occupant reportedly suffered shock.

Whangārei Airport has been asked about how the incident might impact other flights in and out of the airport on Monday.

