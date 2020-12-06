Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Sheryl Mai: Christmas has come to town, lots happening in Whangārei this month

3 minutes to read

The laneway was crowded with families and the atmosphere was festive during The Hits Christmas Parade through central Whangārei on November 28. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Sheryl Mai
By:

Sheryl Mai is the mayor of Whangārei District.

FROM THE MAYOR'S DESK

I hope you managed to make it to the inaugural Whangārei Christmas Parade in the central city last weekend, I was there, and it was absolutely perfect!

Christmas in November is now officially a "thing".

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.