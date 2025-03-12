Advertisement
Home / Northern Advocate

SH1 through Kawakawa to be rebuilt at night from Sunday

Northern Advocate
2 mins to read

State Highway One, through Kawakawa, above, will be rebuilt overnight from Sunday.

Overnight traffic on State Highway 1, through Kawakawa can expect disruptions for a month from Sunday as the highway is rebuilt.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) contractors will start rebuilding a section of SH1 through Kawakawa from Sunday, with some disruption expected while the night work is carried out.

NZTA said the work will reconstruct SH1 on both sides of the railway tracks that run through the town, as well as where the highway crosses the tracks, but the pavement lane for the railway itself will not be rebuilt.

The road will then be resurfaced with asphalt either side of the tracks, with enhanced surfacing treatments at the points where the highway crosses the tracks for improved safety.

Work will take place overnight between the SH1/SH11 roundabout and approximately 35m north of Rayner St from 8pm – 5am, Sunday to Thursday nights, to minimise disruption.

Stop/go traffic management will be in place during the works, and a 30km/h temporary speed limit will remain in place 24 hours for the duration.

There will be no parking along this section of SH1, which is the main street of Kawakawa, from Sunday to Thursday nights, from 6pm to 6am.

At different stages of the works, access to SH1 will be closed from Vogel St, Commercial St, Wynyard St, Albert St and Gillies St, with detours in place via Gillies St, Church St and Commercial St.

NZTA said there will also be increased noise for residents and businesses in the area, but travel delays are expected to be less than five minutes.

Work is expected to be completed on April 17, and access for residents and emergency services will be maintained throughout the works.

NZTA asks motorists and residents to be patient and treat its workers with kindness and respect.

‘‘Reduce your speed, adhere to the temporary speed limits and follow the directions of traffic management staff and signs.

“Rebuilding the road, which often involves replacing all or most of the structural road layers, improves the longevity of the network, the resilience and ultimately the safety and efficiency for all road users.”

This work is weather dependent and there may be changes to the planned works in the case of unsuitable weather.

Please visit the NZTA Journey Planner website journeys.nzta.govt.nz for up-to-date information on these works, including any changes due to weather.

