State Highway One, through Kawakawa, above, will be rebuilt overnight from Sunday.

Overnight traffic on State Highway 1, through Kawakawa can expect disruptions for a month from Sunday as the highway is rebuilt.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) contractors will start rebuilding a section of SH1 through Kawakawa from Sunday, with some disruption expected while the night work is carried out.

NZTA said the work will reconstruct SH1 on both sides of the railway tracks that run through the town, as well as where the highway crosses the tracks, but the pavement lane for the railway itself will not be rebuilt.

The road will then be resurfaced with asphalt either side of the tracks, with enhanced surfacing treatments at the points where the highway crosses the tracks for improved safety.

Work will take place overnight between the SH1/SH11 roundabout and approximately 35m north of Rayner St from 8pm – 5am, Sunday to Thursday nights, to minimise disruption.