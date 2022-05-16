A wayfinding pou, commemorative toka (rock) and storyboard were unveiled on Friday to mark the completion of Kawakawa's new roundabout. Photo / Waka Kotahi

A roundabout at a once-notorious intersection known for near misses and risky manoeuvres has been formally completed with the unveiling of artworks by local iwi Ngāti Hine.

The $6 million roundabout replaced a congested T-intersection at the junction of State Highways 1 and 11 at Kawakawa.

The project included excavation of part of a hillside, construction of a large retaining wall, cycling and walking paths, a pou ihi, toka (rock), traditional wall panels and a storyboard.

Ngāti Hine has named the intersection Te Kāuru o Taumārere, which refers to the nearby convergence of streams forming part of the headwaters of Te Awa Tapu o Taumārere (Taumārere River). It can also refer to the streams of traffic that pass through Kawakawa, regarded as the gateway to the Bay of Islands and points further north.

Mark Kinvig, infrastructure delivery manager for Waka Kotahi, said the project team had a vision to create more than an improved intersection, with better sightlines, safer speeds and reduced congestion.

"We wanted to deliver to the Kawakawa community a welcoming gateway for their town and beyond. Working closely with Ngāti Hine has made that vision a reality. The artworks, including a stunning pou ihi (carved post marking a boundary or significant site), have lifted this project much further than we could have delivered alone — the intersection is now a place of pride that reflects the history of iwi in the region," Kinvig said.

Lead carver Te Warahi Hetaraka stands beside the pou as Bishop Te Kitohi Pikaahu recites a karakia at Kawakawa’s new roundabout. Photo / Kelly Stratford

Carving of the pou ihi was led by Te Warahi Hetaraka of Whangārei while Bishop Te Kitohi Pikaahu conducted the blessing.

Also unveiled before dawn on Friday was a toka (rock) described by Ngāti Hine leader Pita Tipene as similar to the original rock where travellers stopped and gave offerings of kawakawa leaves as a sign of respect to the area and its people.

Further artwork by Ngāti Hine can be seen etched into the 100m-long retaining wall which, as well as acting as a gallery wall, reduces traffic noise for nearby homes.

The upgraded intersection also offers better access for pedestrians and cyclists, while landscaping, rubbish removal and new plantings have turned what locals used to call an eyesore into an attractive entrance to the township.

The new pou points northwards from the intersection of State Highways 1 and 11 at Kawakawa. Photo / Waka Kotahi

The roundabout was delivered as part of the Northland package of the $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade programme announced by the Government in 2020. Of that, $6.8b was earmarked for transport.

The roundabout has been in use for almost a year but Friday's ceremony marked the completion of the full project, including drainage, retaining walls and artworks.

The project was finished on time and within budget.