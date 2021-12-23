Serious crash in Northland, emergency services at scene in Waipū

A head-on collision has occurred on State Highway 1, near Waipū Golf Club. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious head-on collision along State Highway 1 in Waipū.

Details are still emerging but Sergeant Tai Patrick, of Northland police, confirmed the crash occurred on the stretch of highway outside the Waipū Golf Club, around 35km south of Whangārei, shortly before 1pm.

The Advocate understands a Rescue Helicopter, two ambulances, and three appliances from the Waipū Volunteer Fire Brigade are responding to the crash.

Police have not yet confirmed any details regarding injuries.

A section of SH1, between Mountfield Rd and Rosythe Rd, is closed while emergency services respond to the crash.

Patrick said traffic is being diverted down both Mountfield Rd and Rosythe Rd but he recommended motorists either avoid the area or delay their journey if possible.

More information to come.