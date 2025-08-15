General entry to the sanctuary is available Friday to Sunday and public holidays. Booked tours are possible every day except Thursday.
Vallance did not shed any light on what may happen to the big cats if a new property owner opted not to continue with the park.
The Northern Advocate approached the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) to see whether it had any expectations for the big cats in the event of a change.
The ministry, which plays a central role in overseeing animal sanctuaries and zoos in New Zealand, confirmed it was aware of the sale.
MPI deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle said it had engaged with the sanctuary’s owner and operator.
“To date, we have not been notified of any changes for the small number of animals remaining on site.”
Arbuckle said if the new purchaser wanted to continue operating as a wildlife sanctuary, they would have to comply with rules that included the Animal Welfare Act and the Standard for Zoo Containment Facilities.
“We would consider any application on its merits.”
Hamilton Zoo would not be able to take any of the big cats as it was not set up for lions and currently houses five tigers.
Orana Wildlife Park chief executive Rachel Haydon said any decision to transfer an animal from Kamo to a wildlife park, zoo or aquarium involved multiple stakeholders.
“It’s no one person’s decision.”
Haydon explained transferring animals between zoos was complex.
“Therefore any decision for next steps in relation to the animals in the care of Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary would take a multi-stakeholder approach.”
Haydon said Orana Wildlife Park, in Christchurch, is a member of the Zoo Aquarium Association (ZAA), which represents 98 zoos, aquariums, sanctuaries and wildlife parks across Australasia that operate to the highest welfare standards.
“ZAA has genuine regard for Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary and the animals currently in their care. However, Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary is not currently a member of the association and the animals in their care are not representative of ZAA programme species.”