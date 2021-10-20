Lives of Whangārei's big cats hang in the balance after $9m spent and seven years of hard work

Big Cats Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary operations director Janette Vallance with African lions Cora and Jabu (sitting on the grass). Photo / Michael Cunningham

The fate of Whangārei big cats lie with MPI's decision on whether to grant a license to open Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary to the public.

The sanctuary houses nine African lions, six Barbary lions (extinct in the wild), two tigers, a cheetah (oldest in the country) and a leopard (only one in New Zealand).

The Gray Rd, Kamo, park is owned by Bolton Equities, which has pumped around $9 million into bringing the park up to MPI standards since 2014.

However, with approval from MPI still not coming through, the park can't open, putting the lives of the big cats at risk.

Big Cats operations director Janette Vallance is concerned about the cats and says most will have to be euthanised if they do not get permission to open.

"These guys aren't young, so other [animal parks] are unlikely to take them. The majority of them are also declawed. There's no way they can be released in the wild because they have been brought up in captivity.

"They will have to be euthanised, because where else will they go? Our thing is we will be a home for cats that other places might not take in. We don't care how old the cat is. I have got the place and we have people to take care of the cats.

"Someone would definitely put a hand up for Mandla, he's the only leopard in New Zealand. Thabo is probably the oldest cheetah in this country, but she's got arthritis and some medical condition. But you are not going to be able to rehome 15 lions."

Big Cats Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary. Mandla, the only leopard in New Zealand, recently turned 19. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Since 2013 the park had been unable to open to the public as it had continually been asked to upgrade facilities, build significant new containment facilities, provide all that is required for animal welfare and maintain staffing at a level that can sustain public access.

Big Cats Ltd operate the park and money for operational expenses and asset investment comes from Bolton Equities Ltd.

To date, Bolton had spent more than $9m on the park without yet having a licence issued to open to the public and begin generating revenue, Vallance said.

"The licencing process is in the hands of MPI and both Big Cats Ltd and Bolton Equities are beyond frustrated with the total lack of progress, procrastination and failure of MPI in this process.

"Despite the money spent and the clear understanding that a licence would not be unreasonably withheld, no licence has been granted to Big Cats Ltd and nor does this seem imminent."

However, MPI deputy director-general Vince Arbuckle said MPI needed to ensure the sanctuary could open in a safe way for the animals, the staff and the public, especially given its past history.

"The owners and the management team have made great strides in upgrading the enclosures at the sanctuary and in improving the welfare of the animals there and we spoke again this week about next steps.

"There are some steps still to go. We received a newly revised application for facility operator approval in August. We are still waiting on the information needed to assess the containment facility application.

"In terms of requesting more information, the zoo standard requires a detailed contingency plan.

Big Cats operations director Janette Vallance. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"We can only approve the application once we have all the information we need, to ensure that the sanctuary meets the rules. These requirements include planning and financial resourcing in case things go wrong, such as animals escaping, fires, natural disasters, or if the sanctuary having to suddenly close and the future welfare of the big cats."

With regards to what happens to the animals in case the license was not approved, Arbuckle said: "We all want the best outcomes, and we are committed to working with the owners and operators. The person in charge of the animals has ultimate responsibility."

Vallance said of the seven requirements laid out by the MPI in its latest response, they had already ticked off five.

The operations director agreed some of the delays were from their end and Covid-19 delayed the building materials.

"It is a big project and there was nothing that we could have just used. Everything was rebuilt or built from scratch.

"We still had a lot to do, we changed the configuration of some of the locations of our cats and that slowed us down a little bit. We also got flooded out twice."

The sanctuary had to show the cages could contain the animals and the new standards came in towards the end of 2018.

With the new set of standards, the particular sticking point was the new section called the financial resourcing document, Vallance said.

"Bolton Equity provides us with the funding and it is ongoing funding, which means it does not stop once we open. They are the ones looking after us and they will be here if we need them.

"I am not saying we are flush with cash, but we have what we need, so we don't understand what is causing this delay. It is incredibly frustrating and getting an answer on 'what are you waiting for' hasn't been easy, and it is often very repetitive.

"We have had friendly visits from WorkSafe and we have made the changes recommended by them."

Savannah is the oldest lioness at the Big Cats Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Bolton Equities had now signalled to Big Cats Ltd that funding would cease by the beginning of next month if the licence was still being withheld and obstructed.

Bolton Equities director Laurie Margrain said: "This process is just unacceptable and shows no signs of being concluded. Frankly, the fate of these wonderful animals that we have sustained for so many years is solely in the hands of MPI. You can read between the lines as you wish. We will not be treated like this any longer."

Big Cats Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The park was formerly known as Zion Wildlife Gardens and was once owned by "Lion Man" Craig Busch. He, and the park, rose to international fame through the TV series Lion Man, which focused on the park he opened in 2003.

Lion Man Craig Busch in Zion Wildlife Gardens. Photo / Supplied

That publicity brought tourists from around the world to Whangārei to visit the park.

Earth Crest, a company run by Busch's mother Patricia, then took it over after a dispute between the pair.

Earth Crest was sold to Bolton Equities in 2013.

Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI), ordered the once-popular tourist drawcard to close in mid-2014.

The closure was to enable the upgrade of animal enclosures to meet new standards.

Bolton Equities has spent more than $6 million on remedial work.