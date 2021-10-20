Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Lives of Whangārei's big cats hang in the balance after $9m spent and seven years of hard work

7 minutes to read
Big Cats Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary operations director Janette Vallance with African lions Cora and Jabu (sitting on the grass). Photo / Michael Cunningham

Big Cats Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary operations director Janette Vallance with African lions Cora and Jabu (sitting on the grass). Photo / Michael Cunningham

By
Avina Vidyadharan

Multimedia journalist

The fate of Whangārei big cats lie with MPI's decision on whether to grant a license to open Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary to the public.

The sanctuary houses nine African lions, six Barbary lions (extinct in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.