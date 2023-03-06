Operations director Janette Vallance with some of the animals at Big Cats Limited, which has been placed into liquidation. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Big Cats Limited, which operates the Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary, has been put into involuntary liquidation.

An order for liquidation was made by the High Court in Whangārei on March 1. Creditors who may have claims over assets owned by Big Cats are being asked to contact the Official Assignee.

The company’s financial position and the fate of staff are unclear at this stage.

“The important thing is that the cats are fine and being looked after. Their welfare is unaffected,” director of Big Cats Limited Janette Vallance said in a short statement.

“I’m working through several options at this point and will be in contact with people who have made bookings ahead for the coming weeks.

“Negotiations are underway with the liquidator, Bolton Equities, and Robyn and Murray Bolton personally, as well as MPI.

“There can be no further comment at this time, but announcements will be made in the near future as matters become clearer,” she said.

The park has nine African lions, six Barbary lions - extinct in the wild - two Bengal tigers and New Zealand’s only leopard.

It reopened in December 2021 after being closed for eight years as the operators worked to upgrade facilities, build significant new containment facilities, provide all that was required for animal welfare and maintain staffing at a level that could sustain public access.

Big Cats Ltd operates the park and money for operational expenses and asset investment comes from Bolton Equities.

The park was formerly known as Zion Wildlife Gardens and was once owned by Craig Busch.

Tragedy struck the park in May 2009 when big cat handler Dalu Mncube was mauled to death by a 260kg white tiger in an enclosure as horrified visitors watched.

In a liquidation, the liquidator takes control of all the company’s unsecured assets, which are sold to repay the creditors.

Trading companies are usually closed down, although sometimes they may continue to trade for a short time so the business can be sold. If the business is closed, staff lose their jobs.

Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary has been put in liquidation. Photo / Tania Whyte

Those who lose their jobs can file a claim in the liquidation if they are owed any salary, wages, holiday pay or redundancy. Their claim may be considered preferential, which means they will be paid out before the unsecured creditors if there are funds available.

Emergency financial assistance may be available from Work and Income, the local city mission or the food bank. Work and Income can also provide food vouchers to help with their immediate needs.

When the liquidation is complete, the company is removed from the Companies Office register.



