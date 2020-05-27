Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Russell resident turns to dog sharing to help anxious canine friend

Northern Advocate
Chris Albrecht turned to dog sharing to help Lester the golden retriever, poodle cross, who became anxious when Chris returned to work after lockdown. Photo / Supplied

Chris Albrecht turned to dog sharing to help Lester the golden retriever, poodle cross, who became anxious when Chris returned to work after lockdown. Photo / Supplied

It's your average personal profile you'd see on any dating site.

Lester, from Russell, is friendly and social and likes to go for walks or just hang out.

His reasons for searching for his perfect

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei