“The opposition mounted by the agencies, in conjunction with the evidence of the objectors has been cogent.

“We accept that this is an isolated village (and hinterland) with a vulnerable population.

“It needs to afford protection from further alcohol related harm.

“The introduction of a new highly visible bottle store, selling spirits and RDTs is a step too far.”

Ruawai is a small rural service village located on SH12 with a population of 450 people.

Objector George Hammon, who has lived there since 1981, was “very happy” about the decision, especially for future generations.

“I used to drink, though I haven’t drunk since 1995, so I know what trouble it gets you into.

“I see the alcohol harm around town, and with an extra outlet like that it will get worse.”

Eighty-seven locals objected to the liquor licence for various reasons, including fears of alcohol-related harm, sensitive sites, smoking products and RTDs, vehicle movements, and liquor ban breaches.

Ruawai residents say alcohol is a problem around town and is often consumed at the wharf. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Those who objected included representatives from Naumai Whanui Māori Committee, Naumai Marae, Parirau Marae, Ruawai Community church, and Cancer Society Auckland Northland Branch.

Hira Estates director Gurpal Singh said he “hadn’t had a chance” to think about whether or not to appeal the decision.

Singh previously said he planned to build a liquor store at the site, which would take about seven or eight months if the liquor licence application was approved.

The building has already been granted building consent.

Communities Against Alcohol Harm spokeswoman Dr Liz Gordon said it was “a great decision” to decline the application.

Residents are pleased the liquor licence application was declined.

“It reflects the very real concerns about increased alcohol harm in the community, and we are thankful that the licensing process has worked for Ruawai, and can work for communities like Ruawai.

“The locals I have heard from have been absolutely relieved and delighted by the outcome.

“It takes a lot of work and organising, but residents, marae, Māori wardens, along with health service providers and non-government organisations were able to come together, and share their experiences and express their concerns about the impact of alcohol harm on their community.

“We feel the district licensing committee has listened to the community, has listened to the reporting agencies, and has made the correct decision.”

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.