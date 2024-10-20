Communities Against Alcohol Harm spokeswoman Dr Liz Gordon said it was “a great decision” to decline the application.
“It reflects the very real concerns about increased alcohol harm in the community, and we are thankful that the licensing process has worked for Ruawai, and can work for communities like Ruawai.
“The locals I have heard from have been absolutely relieved and delighted by the outcome.
“It takes a lot of work and organising, but residents, marae, Māori wardens, along with health service providers and non-government organisations were able to come together, and share their experiences and express their concerns about the impact of alcohol harm on their community.
“We feel the district licensing committee has listened to the community, has listened to the reporting agencies, and has made the correct decision.”
