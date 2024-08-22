Ruawai is a small town with a high deprivation rating and is “facing significant alcohol-related harm already”, she said.

“Despite an alcohol ban across much of the town and the wharf, alcohol is drunk in large quantities and cans are dumped across the area, especially at the wharf.”

Amanda said there was already an “undercurrent of disorder” in the town, including recent incidents of assault relating to alcohol, and a burglary of the local Four Square relating to cigarettes and vapes.

Currently, the Four Square shop was the only alcohol outlet, which sold only beer and wine, she said.

“People in Ruawai, they use their money for their children and food to buy alcohol.

“We have enough incidents at the moment.

“We’re anticipating if people can get hold of top shelf, it’ll make it so much worse.”

Ruawai locals opposing a liquor licence application for a new liquor store say alcohol is a problem around town and is often drunk at the wharf. Photo / Richard Robinson

However, Hira Estates director Gurpal Singh said he is a “responsible and ethical” person, who would not harm the community and only wishes to be part of it.

Singh plans to construct a liquor store at the site, which would take about seven or eight months if he gets the liquor licence application approved.

The building has already been granted building consent, and the business would trade as Ruawai Wines and Spirits.

Singh said he would sell his current business, a mini supermarket in New Plymouth, and move to Ruawai to run the new shop, which would employ two other people.

“It’s a small community and I want to be part of the community,” he said.

“I have no intention to harm the community. I will try my best to minimise any alcohol-related harm.”

Singh said he has a “good knowledge of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012″.

He said he has tried to reach out to locals, including shop owners, community groups and clubs, to alleviate their fears and listen to their concerns.

“I was quite open to hearing any suggestions.

“If I am part of a small community, I know the people, I know if someone is going through emotional damage or any issues... if something happens, I’ll be more cautious to sell them alcohol.

“I used to work at Henderson Valley Wines in West Auckland, which has the same level of deprivation as Ruawai.

“I’ve said no to so many people – I know my limits, and when to say no.”

Another resident who opposed the application said “things have got so much worse in town in recent years”.

The resident, who didn’t want to be named, said CCTV cameras were installed due to poor behaviour, including damage to the shops in town.

The cameras were paid for by shop owners “because they felt so strongly about the ongoing damage being caused by criminals”.

Documents seen by the Northern Advocate show the Medical Officer of Health is opposed to the liquor licence and has asked the DLC to decline the application.

The Medical Officer of Health, police and remaining objectors will be heard on day two of the hearing, which is being held online on August 22.

A Kaipara District Council spokeswoman said a decision for the application would be published “in due course”.

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.