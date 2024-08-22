Hira Estates has lodged an off-licence application for a yet-to-be-constructed premises located at 19 Freyberg Rd in Ruawai, 30 km south of Dargaville.
Eighty-seven locals have objected to the liquor licence application being granted for various reasons, including fears of alcohol-related harm, sensitive sites, smoking products and RTDs, vehicle movements, and breaches of a liquor ban area.
The application was publicly notified on February 27 and the first Kaipara District Licensing Committee [KDLC] hearing was held on August 6.
One resident, Amanda, who didn’t want her surname published, said it was great to see more than 40 locals turn up at the Ruawai Tokatoka Hall to show the KDLC “that Ruawai does care about what happens in our community”.
Ruawai is a small town with a high deprivation rating and is “facing significant alcohol-related harm already”, she said.
“Despite an alcohol ban across much of the town and the wharf, alcohol is drunk in large quantities and cans are dumped across the area, especially at the wharf.”
Amanda said there was already an “undercurrent of disorder” in the town, including recent incidents of assault relating to alcohol, and a burglary of the local Four Square relating to cigarettes and vapes.