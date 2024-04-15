Jess Starr has been librarian at Ruakākā School since 2022.

For years the Ruakākā School library served as a classroom. But when the opportunity arose for a passionate someone to revitalise the space for what it was designed for, Jess Starr jumped at the opportunity.

The school’s library re-opened two years ago. Its restoration started when Starr stepped into the role of librarian and resource manager.

“As soon as the bell rings there are kids bursting through the door,” she said.

When Starr started in 2022, the library was being used as a classroom where the bookshelves were pushed against the walls and the area was crowded with desks and chairs.

She got busy reinvigorating the library catalogue by requesting new titles and ensuring more te reo Māori representation.

She spent time as a “mobile librarian”, travelling around the school with her blue trolley.

When the classroom finally moved out, she was left with a space in desperate need of some love – a daunting task.

“I was left with this space, it was pretty overwhelming. It was all of a sudden, okay, now what do I do?”

One of the first major changes was bringing the learning tree to the space, dedicated to a teacher aide who had passed away.

The learning tree was recently decorated for New Zealand Seaweek.

Games, colouring and an iPad station for audiobooks were also added. The student librarian programme for Year 6 leaders was revamped.

“As they progress through the levels they get more responsibility including writing book reviews,” Starr said.

For her, the journey was about adding student voices and vision to the space.

“It feels like it’s just become the hub of the school, where it’s a community space. It belongs to all of our children where they are all welcome.”

Starr described her position as a rewarding one where she considers herself the “cool aunt”, who works hard to connect kids with books wherever possible.

“All of the kids have different levels of reading abilities. It’s about finding a happy medium of comfort but also trying to expand their horizons.”

Whether it’s a graphic novel or a 200-page title, she is “stoked” if a book is in a child’s hands.

Starr said during this digital age there are more options for reading online but libraries will always serve a purpose.

“I think there’s something about standing in a space among bookshelves and that kind of physical connection.”

She believes it is imperative to have a library in the school space.

Starr was “so surprised” when she first found out that libraries in schools are not mandated by the Ministry of Education.

She counts her blessings that Ruakākā School has the space and chooses to staff it.

“It’s such a rewarding position,” she said.

