A death previously described as unexplained in Northland is not being treated as suspicious and appears to be the result of a medical event, police say.

An investigation was launched into the circumstances of the death on Monday after a body was found on Karawai St, Ruakākā, around 1.19pm.

At the time police said the death was being treated as unexplained.

The death marks another in a spate of incidents in recent years at the coastal settlement of Ruakākā.